This article was last updated on March 15, 2024

The Anticipation of the Champions League Quarter-Finals

The long-awaited Champions League quarter-finals draw has finally arrived, leading to an explosion of exciting matchups. But amidst all these intriguing duels, the fixture that might attract the most attention is the face-off between the record holders, Real Madrid, who have claimed the title fourteen times, and the current title beholders, Manchester City.

Other High-Stakes Quarter-Finals Matches

The draw has not just delivered on the promised exhilaration in the form of Real Madrid-Manchester City, but also in the form of the other three quarter-final matches: Arsenal vs Bayern Munich, Atlético Madrid vs Borussia Dortmund, and Paris Saint-Germain vs FC Barcelona. Each match promises to be captivating, as every team has something to prove and the champions league title to fight for.

The Last of the Classic UEFA Draws

This Champions League quarter-finals draw also marked an end to the classic phase of ball drawing, as UEFA will move to digital ball-drawing from the following season. In this last classic draw, the fate of the semi-finals were decided as well – the winners of Arsenal-Bayern and Real-City will go head-to-head, and the other semi-final will be a contest between the victors of PSG-Barcelona and Atletico-Dortmund.

Fixture Dates and the Awaited Final

With the quarter-final dates being set for April 9 and 10, and the return dates slated for April 16 and 17, fans around the globe are setting reminders, planning watch parties and gearing up for some action-packed football. The countdown to the final in London, scheduled for June 1, has already begun.

Looking into the Europa League Quarter-Finals

Football excitement doesn’t just stop at the Champions League, as the drama unfolds in the Europa League’s quarter finals reveal as well. An interesting Italian duel between AC Milan and AS Roma is sure to grab plenty of eyeballs. Also fairing for their spot in the finals are Atalanta, the third Serie A team which will face Liverpool in an away game. Current Bundesliga leader, Bayer Leverkusen, set to meet West Ham United and Benfica to compete against Olympique Marseille. The Europa League quarter-finals are scheduled on two Thursdays, April 11 and 18, while the final is set for May 22 in Dublin.

