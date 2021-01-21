The World Health Organization Changes its Mind Again RT-PCR Tests and Asymptomatic Cases

Those of us that have been using the non-mainstream media as our main source of information during the COVID-19 pandemic are well aware of the World Health Organization's redefinition of "herd immunity" as I posted here. Effective immediately, the WHO has once again changed its mind; this time, regarding the use of the RT-PCR test as an infallible test for COVID-19 infections.

As background, the RT-PCR or reverse transcription polymerase chain reaction test was invented by Kary Mullis as part of his research into Acquired Immunity Disease, better known as AIDS, for which he was awarded the 1993 Nobel Prize in Chemistry. The test was designed to amplify DNA, making it easier for researchers to do a rapid clinical assay by amplifying genetic material. According to "experts", despite Kary Mullis' clearly stated claims that the RT-PCR test was not designed to detect coronovirus infections, governments around the world are using this test as the "gold standard" when it comes to detecting genetic material from the SARS-CoV-2 virus.

Here is Kary Mullis on his discovery:

Here is an interview from Kary Mullis on using the PCR test and how it can be misused and should not be used to detect viruses:

Here are the key quotes:

"It (PCR) allows you to take a very minuscule amount of anything and make it measurable and talk about it in meetings and stuff like that….that's not a misuse, that's a misinterpretation."

"PCR is a process that is used to make a whole lot of something out of something….It doesn't tell you that you are sick and it doesn't tell you that the thing you ended up with really was going to hurt you or anything like that."

Now, let's look at what the World Health Organization had to say about using the RT-PCR test effective January 20, 2021:

Basically, the World Health Organization has released guidance which states that you are not COVID-19 positive unless you have a second test using RT-PCR or another nucleic acid test (NAT) and are presenting clinical symptoms. As well, the WHO notes that as disease prevalence decreases, the risks of false positives increases. No longer is a positive PCR assay the final diagnostic tool; it is an "aid for diagnosis" that must be accompanied by clinical observations and patient history. This basically questions the "asymptomatic" cases that have received so much attention and been used as the basis for locking down societies around the world.

Coincidental? On the day that Joe Biden is sworn in as the President of the United States? Regardless, this could have a significant impact on COVID-19 infection numbers going forward and could make it appear as though government measures have been wildly successful at beating the 2020 – 2021 pandemic.

Click HERE to read more from this author.

Do you believe in super being called "God"? Yes

No View Results