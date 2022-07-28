This article was last updated on July 28, 2022

Canada: Oye! Times readers Get FREE $30 to spend on Amazon, Walmart…

USA: Oye! Times readers Get FREE $30 to spend on Amazon, Walmart…

Camp Lejeune Water Contamination Lawsuit

The passage of “Honoring Our Pact Act of 2022” will allow victims to finally seek justice

Camp Lejeune Water Contamination Victims

Camp Lejeune is a military base located in Jacksonville, NC. This military training facility is an essential part of the United States military training regimen. The base has a tainted past with one of our nation’s largest contaminated water tragedies.

Members of the military, their families and other civilians were exposed to toxins in the drinking water from 1952 until 1987. The contaminated water has been connected to many illnesses which manifested in the years following their exposure.

From 1987 until now, it has been very difficult for veterans to collect disability benefits connected to the Camp Lejeune water contamination. Some families have been denied claims for decades and have all but given up hope.

Camp Lejeune Justice Act of 2022

U.S. House Representative Matt Cartwright from PA introduced the Camp Lejeune Justice Act which will address the freeze on claims that North Carolina has held firm on. Some veterans have been able to get some benefits but many have been denied.

Honoring Our Pact Act of 2022

The Camp Lejeune Justice Act has been working its way through congress and is connected to a larger bill called: Honoring Our Pact Act of 2022 . The bill was introduced to the house in June of 2021. The bill was discussed and revised several times but was passed in the House on March 3,2022. Subsequently the bill was passed in the Senate on June 16, 2022.

The next step is for President Joe Biden to sign off on the bill. Once it becomes law it will give victims a path forward to seek benefits and damages related to the Camp Lejeune water contamination.

VA Disability Benefit

Veterans will need to seek VA disability benefits claims. This process can be long and complicated. A qualified legal representative can help families get the benefits they deserve. This process may also be expedited if you meet the following conditions.

Proof you served at Camp Lejeune or MCAS for at least 30 days (consecutive or nonconsecutive).

Proof served at Camp Lejeune or MCAS sometime between August 1, 1952 and December 31, 1987.

No dishonorable discharge.

You must have suffered one or more of the following conditions: Adult leukemia Aplastic anemia and other myelodysplastic syndromes Bladder cancer Kidney cancer Liver cancer Multiple myeloma Non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma Parkinson’s disease



If you don’t qualify for the presumptive service you can still seek benefits. However, you will need to provide evidence that connects your injury or illness to Camp Lejeune contaminated water exposure and be able to fulfill the usual qualifying service criteria to seek VA disability benefits .

Victims and Family Members May Seek Compensation

Beyond VA disability benefits victims (which includes family) will also be able to seek compensation for damages. Damages can include more than medical bills and may include lost income, funeral expenses and possibly other compensation.

How Can a Lawyer Help with the Camp Lejeune Water Contamination Lawsuit?

The Camp Lejeune Water Contamination case has been changing with new updates over the past several years. This is a massive and complicated case.

Congress is attempting to right a wrong in this case.

Victims and family members will benefit greatly if they have a professional team on their side.

North Carolina Law Can No Longer Prevent Victims from Suing

Once the Honoring Our Pact Act of 2022 is signed by the President and enacted as a law the state of NC will have no choice but to hear and process numerous lawsuits. This case might become a class action lawsuit but victims will still need to apply for appropriate compensation and benefits .

Share with friends

You can publish this article on your website as long as you provide a link back to this page.