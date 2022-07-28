This article was last updated on July 28, 2022

Canada: Oye! Times readers Get FREE $30 to spend on Amazon, Walmart…

USA: Oye! Times readers Get FREE $30 to spend on Amazon, Walmart…

What’s new with Alicia Silverstone

Clueless star Alicia Silverstone, 45, seems to take great care of her dogs- she’s frequently seen walking them in the Hollywood Hills. It’s her parenting methods that have never ceased to amaze us. When her son Bear was a baby, Alicia used to chew his vegetarian meals FOR him and spit the food into his mouth, like a bird does.

She insists it’s a very “natural“ thing to do. In 2020, when Bear was 9, Alicia revealed that she and her long-haired Bear took baths together. THAT was a difficult mental picture. Now Bear is 11, and Alicia recently confessed that she and her son still SLEEP together. We can’t help but wonder what this is doing to Bear- do his friends make fun of him? Does he HAVE friends?

Photo Credit: BACKGRID-USA

Share with friends

You can publish this article on your website as long as you provide a link back to this page.