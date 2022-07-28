This article was last updated on July 28, 2022

Joe Biden and Climate Hypocrisy

Let’s open this posting by looking at two of Joe Biden’s recent tweets from July 22, 2022:

…and this one on July 23, 2022:

…and this one on July 24, 2022:

…and this one on July 25, 2022:

….and this one on July 26, 2022:

Well, from Biden’s limited perspective, he has to believe that the recent drop in the price of gasoline has to be reassuring to motorists/voters who can now afford to consume more of the precious elixir.

On July 23, 2022, right in the middle of the tweets about dropping gasoline prices, the world was the beneficiary of these tweets:

….and, most importantly, this one:

So, apparently, you can have your cake and eat it too when it comes to lower gas prices (which lead to higher consumption) and battling the climate change “emergency” when you live in Bidenland. One might almost think that the current Democratic administration is irony impaired.

The last tweet is a tad threatening. When you search “Joe Biden climate emergency” on Google, here are some of the results:

Do you think that it is possible that we are being softened up for a climate lockdown where Washington (and for that matter other governments around the world) use their newfound powers of tyranny to lock us down just as they did during the “health emergency” of the past two years?

If we are experiencing such a significant climate emergency, we must ask ourselves why are the ruling class members still gadding about the globe using their government-provided, taxpayer-funded jets for meetings that are completely unnecessary and that accomplish absolutely nothing? Apparently, there are no hypocrites like elected hypocrites who stage themselves on both sides of an issue, is there?

