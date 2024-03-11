Colon Cancer Cases Decrease Thanks to Population Research

This article was last updated on March 11, 2024

The Amazing Impact of Population Research on Colon Cancer Cases

The rise of population screening has proven to be beneficial. Colon cancer, one of the deadliest forms of cancer, is increasingly being detected earlier. Consequently, doctors are less likely to resort to drastic treatment measures, and the number of new colon cancer cases is gradually decreasing. This progress has been noted by the Integrated Cancer Center of the Netherlands (IKNL). To better understand this disease, the IKNL classifies the detection of colon cancer into four stages. Stage 1, the most favorable phase of identification, is where patients stand a better chance of effective treatment. Stage 4, the least favorable stage, is where treatment becomes more complicated. As per the trend report published by IKNL, in 2013 only about 20 percent of colon cancer cases were diagnosed at stage 1. However, by 2022, the number had increased to over 30 percent. Simultaneously, the figures for stage 4 detections remained relatively stable from 2013 through 2022. This combination of early detection and stability in the late-stage cases has resulted in a decrease in the number of colon cancer incidence. The logic behind this is simple: identifying potential cases early enough allows for preventive measures to stop it from developing into full-blown cancer.

Population Screening: The Secret Weapon Against Colon Cancer

Colon cancer rates have been on a steady rise since the 1990s but started to plummet significantly from 2015. Surgical oncologist Hans de Wilt from the Radboud MC, who also took part in the IKNL report, attributes this change to the introduction of population screening in 2014. Dutch citizens aged between 55 and 75 have been invited for a regular screening test since this initiation. According to de Wilt, population screening for colon cancer, which records approximately 12,000 cases per year, has proven to be an effective strategy. This is likely due to the high incidence of this type of cancer, hence the higher probability of early detection and treatment.

Recognizing Colon Cancer in its Early Stages

In its initial stages, colon cancer presents with visible polyps on the intestinal wall. These polyps are essentially harmless growths that could develop into cancer if not promptly removed. Approximately 10 percent of those tested in the screening process present with these polyps. The IKNL report indicates a significant correlation between the population survey and colon cancer cases. Following the screening initiation in 2014 and 2015, a surge in new colon cancer cases was recorded. This is because the survey led to more tumor detections in asymptomatic individuals. However, from 2016 onwards, the number took a nosedive. It is predicted that there will be a decrease from sixteen thousand to twelve thousand cases annually between 2016 and 2022.

Increased Survival Rates and Less Invasive Interventions

Thanks to early detection, more people are surviving colon cancer as the disease is much more manageable at this stage. For instance, in 2010, 61 percent of those diagnosed with colon cancer were alive after five years. This figure rose to 71 percent for cases diagnosed in 2017. Moreover, the intervening treatments for colon cancer in the early stages are far less invasive than in the later stages. This is seen in the decrease in the number of rectal cancer patients who needed rectal removal. De Wilt is quite optimistic about the results achieved so far through population surveys. However, he acknowledges that there’s still room for improvement, noting that 30 percent of the population do not respond to the screening invitation. He believes that these numbers can be increased, improving the overall outlook for patients with potential colon cancer. As we continue to screen those between ages 55 to 75, we can expect to see these benefits persist for years to come. Those who had their first screening at age 55 in 2014 are now 65 and have another ten years of screenings ahead of them.

