This article was last updated on April 7, 2023

Canada: Oye! Times readers Get FREE $30 to spend on Amazon, Walmart…

USA: Oye! Times readers Get FREE $30 to spend on Amazon, Walmart…

Dual intent Canada immigration

When a foreign national applies, or intends to apply, for permanent residency in Canada while also seeking temporary entry as a visitor, student, or worker, this is known as dual intent. Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada (IRCC) recently updated its program instructions to recognize that having dual intent is legitimate and not contradictory.

IRCC officers should use subsection 22(2) of the Immigration and Refugee Protection Act to determine whether a foreign national’s intention to become a permanent resident affects their temporary residency application. IRCC also reminds officers that temporary resident to permanent resident programs, such as the Caregiver Pilot, Canadian Experience Class, and Agri-Food Pilot, are actively promoted by Canada, and Canadian work experience is essential for successful settlement.

In assessing dual intent applications, officers should examine the individual circumstances of the applicant and consider factors such as the length of stay, means of support, obligations and ties to the home country, and the purpose of the stay. Each applicant should receive a fair and impartial assessment based on the entire context of their application.

Share with friends

You can publish this article on your website as long as you provide a link back to this page.