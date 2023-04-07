This article was last updated on April 7, 2023

FC Den Bosch thrashed 13-0 loss to Zwolle

FC Den Bosch has issued a light-hearted apology to their supporters who traveled to witness their 13-0 away loss against PEC Zwolle last month. As a gesture of goodwill, the fans in the away section were presented with a blue keyring inscribed with the Brabant phrase “Dè was kut! Mar ik war d’r bij!” in white letters.

General manager Tommie van Alphen also sent a letter to the supporters acknowledging the disappointing match and attempting to lift their spirits. Despite the defeat being the largest ever on the second Dutch level and PEC equaling the biggest victory in professional football, van Alphen tried to emphasize the promise in the disappointment and encouraged fans to remain supportive of the team.

The defeat led to the sacking of trainer Jack de Gier, and FC Den Bosch will announce his replacement on Monday. The team will face NAC Breda in an away match in the Kitchen Champion Division on Friday, with the Brabant team currently in eighteenth place.

