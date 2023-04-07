This article was last updated on April 7, 2023

Canada: Oye! Times readers Get FREE $30 to spend on Amazon, Walmart…

USA: Oye! Times readers Get FREE $30 to spend on Amazon, Walmart…

Patrick Evangeliste-Tavernier arrested for robbery

The Toronto Police Service is updating the public of a man arrested in a Robbery investigation.

It is alleged that:

on Sunday, March 26, 2023, a man threatened a loss prevention officer with a knife in the area of Gerrard Street East and Marjory Avenue

On Thursday, April 6, 2023, Patrick Evangeliste-Tavernier, 35, of Toronto was arrested. He has been charged with:

Robbery Assault with a Weapon Utter Threats Possess Weapon for Committing an Offence

He is to appear at Toronto Regional Bail Centre, on Friday, April 7, 2023, at 10 a.m., room 205.

Share with friends

You can publish this article on your website as long as you provide a link back to this page.