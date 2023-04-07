Patrick Evangeliste-Tavernier arrested for robbery

April 7, 2023 Len Humes Crime 0
Trevor Khan, Ian Grell, Miguel Campos Moscoso Jay Javinal Jan Apostol, Patrick Evangeliste-Tavernier

This article was last updated on April 7, 2023

Canada: Free $30 Oye! Times readers Get FREE $30 to spend on Amazon, Walmart…
USA: Free $30 Oye! Times readers Get FREE $30 to spend on Amazon, Walmart…

Patrick Evangeliste-Tavernier arrested for robbery

The Toronto Police Service is updating the public of a man arrested in a Robbery investigation.

It is alleged that:

on Sunday, March 26, 2023, a man threatened a loss prevention officer with a knife in the area of Gerrard Street East and Marjory Avenue

On Thursday, April 6, 2023, Patrick Evangeliste-Tavernier, 35, of Toronto was arrested. He has been charged with:

  1. Robbery
  2. Assault with a Weapon
  3. Utter Threats
  4. Possess Weapon for Committing an Offence

He is to appear at Toronto Regional Bail Centre, on Friday, April 7, 2023, at 10 a.m., room 205.

Share with friends
You can publish this article on your website as long as you provide a link back to this page.

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*