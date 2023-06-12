Canada vs. US: Which Country is Better for Immigration?

This article was last updated on June 12, 2023

Immigration policy in Canada

Canada welcomes immigrants into the country through its Immigration Levels Plan. The program outlines the number of immigrants to be accepted in the country for the next three years. The country plans to welcome 500,000 immigrants by 2025, while giving priority to skilled workers, family reunification and refugee resettlement efforts. Currently, 56% of new immigrants arrived through economic pathways such as Express Entry and Provincial Nominee Programs (PNP). The most common countries of origin are India, China, Afghanistan, Nigeria, Philippines and France.

Immigration policy in the United States

The Immigration and Nationality Act governs the US immigration policy, allowing the US to grant up to 675,000 permanent immigrant visas each year, with an additional number of beneficiaries under the family reunion program. The number of lawful permanent residents admitted to the US has declined in recent years due to government policies, processing delays and the COVID-19 pandemic. The most common countries of origin for US permanent resident immigrants are Mexico, China, India, Philippines, Dominican Republic and Cuba.

How to get permanent residence in the United States

There are several ways to obtain permanent residency in the US, including employer-sponsored and self-sponsored employment-based green card applications, marriage to a US citizen, sponsorship by a close relative, and the US Department of State diversity lottery program.

How to get permanent residence in Canada

The popular ways for skilled immigrants to attain Canadian permanent residency are through Express Entry, Provincial Nominee Programs, and Sponsorship. Family members of Canadian residents and citizens may also be eligible for family sponsorship. People can apply for permanent residence to Canada through the Express Entry system, which is a main application management system, ranking eligible candidates in the Express Entry pool. Canada also has immigration programs that enable individuals to sponsor their families and bring them to the country.

Looking ahead

The immigration policies of both Canada and the US are subject to changes, and therefore, the policies differ. While Canada continues to increase its immigration targets, aiming to welcome 500,000 immigrants by 2025, the US is increasing its border enforcement, unlawful migration, and legal pathways to ensure safe and orderly migration. The department of state estimates that the 2023 employment-based limit will be approximately 197,000, including unused visa numbers from previous years.

Overall, both Canada and the US offer different opportunities for immigrants. Aspiring immigrants must review and compare the immigration policies and options of each country to make an informed decision as both countries have their own advantages and disadvantages.

