Fans Raise Funds to Organize a Farewell Concert for Discontinued Band Golden Earring

This article was last updated on June 12, 2023

Canada: Oye! Times readers Get FREE $30 to spend on Amazon, Walmart…

USA: Oye! Times readers Get FREE $30 to spend on Amazon, Walmart…

Fans of Golden Earring Raise Funds to Organize a Farewell Concert for the Discontinued Band

Hundreds of Musicians to Play Covers of the Band from The Hague on October 18th in Rotterdam Ahoy

Fans of Golden Earring want to organize a farewell concert for the now discontinued band. It is the intention that hundreds of musicians will play covers of the band from The Hague on October 18 in Rotterdam Ahoy. The fans have already raised 30,000 euros through crowdfunding.

With the project De Earring & Ik, a group of fans wants to ensure that the end of Golden Earring does not go unnoticed. Due to the muscle disease of guitarist George Kooymans, the band from The Hague has never had an official farewell.

In November 2019, the musicians played their last show in Ahoy. Then came corona and in early 2021 it was announced that Kooymans suffers from ALS and can therefore no longer perform. The other band members let it be known that they did not want to continue without him. They never had an official farewell.

Hundreds of Musicians Coming Together

Hundreds of musicians have already signed up to take the stage on October 18, initiator Yaël Vinckx announced on Monday Broadcasting West know. They want to play Golden Earring songs during the concert.

According to Vinckx, other large companies and sponsors are now being sought to make the concert possible. More musicians are also asked to participate: the intention is that a total of about a thousand musicians will perform during the farewell concert.

Journalist Vinckx is one of the creators of the plan and is also making a documentary about the project. The idea is loosely based on a project in which a thousand Italians played the song Learn To Fly by the Foo Fighters, hoping to bring that band to the town of Cesena.

Three Musicians Promise To Attend Farewell Concert

Meanwhile, Barry Hay, Cesar Zuiderwijk and Rinus Gerritsen have promised to be present at the concert. The three musicians have not yet committed to playing themselves. Whether George Kooymans can be present at the event is not yet clear.

With the crowdfunding campaign already raising 30,000 euros, fans are hopeful that the concert will be a memorable one with hundreds and possibly thousands of musicians coming together to pay tribute to the iconic Dutch band.

Share with friends

You can publish this article on your website as long as you provide a link back to this page.