Sephora’s CBD Skin Care

When it comes to beauty products, CBD's purported effects include soothing skin, reducing redness, and calming inflammation. However, in a space that's virtually unregulated, no one's holding brands accountable for actually delivering on anything that's printed on the label. Looking to help the average person navigate this rapidly-growing trend is Sephora, which today unveiled a new set of standards designed to help you shop CBD skin care with confidence.

In an exclusive interview with Byrdie, Cindy Deily, Sephora's vice president of merchandising, announced its CBD Standards, the retailer's new initiative that is setting specific regulations for CBD products. "Our new standards are the first for a national prestige retailer and set baseline parameters around CBD sourcing and testing, reinforcing Sephora’s commitment of being a trusted resource for our clients," Deily said.

Consisting of four criteria, Sephora's CBD Standards require that all products must be Clean at Sephora certified, made with only full- or broad-spectrum CBD from domestically grown hemp, independently tested at least three times for quality and purity, and accompanied by a certificate that verifies the CBD label claims.

Ahead, take a closer look at seven CBD products that you can find at Sephora right now.

Herbivore

Herbivore's take on CBD manifested itself in the form of Emerald, a hemp- and adaptogen-infused oil with a whopping 24,900 loves on Sephora.

Herbivore Emerald CBD + Adaptogens Deep Moisture Glow Oil, $, available at Sephora

Prima

Sephora's newest CBD beauty brand, Prima, only launched in September 2019, but has quickly emerged as a clean brand to watch. "Purity, performance, and transparency are our top priority," says founder and CEO Christopher Gavigan.

PRIMA Skin Therapy Ultra-Rich CBD Body Butter, $, available at Sephora

Saint Jane Beauty

With "luxury" in the hero product's name, Saint Jane's potent serum is truly as fancy as it gets. The bestselling bottle contains 500mg of CBD, plus a cocktail of botanical extracts to make your skin glow.

Saint Jane Beauty Luxury CBD Beauty Serum, $, available at Sephora

Flora + Bast

Another Sephora newcomer is Venice, California-based Flora + Bast. Its farm-to-bottle face oil serum has accumulated an impressive amount of glowing reviews from dedicated fans.

Flora + Bast Age Adapting CBD Serum, $, available at Sephora

Lord Jones

You may know it best for its fancy-pants gumdrops, but Lord Jones' body and face skin care (including the maximum strength Royal Oil, seen here) are among the most potent beauty products you can shop, making them a popular brand among CBD savants.

Lord Jones Royal Oil 1000mg Pure CBD Oil, $, available at Sephora

Josie Maran

Model and beauty mogul Josie Maran launched CBD-infused argan oil last year and fans of the brands were immediately smitten with the two-ingredient formula. (Yep, it's literally comprised of 100% argan oil and 100mg of CBD.)

Josie Maran Skin Dope Argan Oil + 100 mg CBD, $, available at Sephora

Briogeo

Scalp care is skin care, too. Briogeo's hair and skin oil is packed with CBD + arnica flower extract to help soothe irritation in a matter of drops.

Briogeo B.Well 100mg CBD + Arnica Flower Soothing Skin & Scalp Oil, $, available at Sephora

