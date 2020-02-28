A First Look At JW Anderson X Uniqlo’s Latest Collection

Designer Jonathan Anderson has got to be the busiest guy in the business. Just two weeks ago, the Northern-Irish designer was in London, presenting his “Nouveau chic” fall ‘20 collection for JW Anderson to the likes of Charli XCX, Billy Porter, and Sex Education’s Ncuti Gatwa on the final day of London Fashion Week. Tomorrow morning, he’ll take a bow at the end of the Loewe show in Paris. But even with two luxury collections on his plate, the 36-year-old designer still manages to find time to create fashion for the people.

Today, Uniqlo announced the arrival of its fifth JW Anderson collaboration. The 65-piece womenswear collection, which Anderson’s themed “British Country Style,” contains all of the pieces we’ve come to expect from him: bold but clean prints and colors; classic-with-a-twist outerwear, including trenches, anoraks, and parkas; and enough gingham for the entire family. Also included are 71 menswear pieces, including the collab’s signature clashing stripe tees, “pocketable” coats, and linen button-downs, as well as 27 unisex accessories ranging from Teva-like sandals to color-blocked mid-calf socks.

Additionally, the collection will include fashion for kids, making this the first time you can get Anderson’s designs in miniature sizes. The pieces include worker jeans, pleated mini skirts, picnic dresses, and denim button-ups.

The collection will be available globally online and in select stores (including New York’s Soho, 5th Ave, and 34th St. locations; Chicago’s Michigan Ave. store; and L.A.’s location at the Beverly Center) on March 12th, giving you two weeks to plan all the ways in which you’re going to style it. Trust us, you’ll need the time!

