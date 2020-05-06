Electric Foot Massager Mother’s Day Gift

With Mother's Day fast approaching this Sunday, May 10th, and social-distancing precautions still in place across the country, the timely window for online shopping is about to close. If you're still at a loss, but want to send mom a tangible, soothing present, then we have the perfect idea for a foolproof gift that says, I went above and beyond to get you a foot rub. That's right: Ship your mom an at-home foot massager.

You'd be hard-pressed to find a mom who wouldn't enjoy sitting on the couch in her softest pajamas and silk eye mask, having her feet coddled with the gentle kneading of an electric massager. At a range of price points, equipped with different technological bells and whistles, we've rounded up the best at-home foot massagers you can ship directly to mom for Mother's Day. Maybe order one for your sister who's a new mom, too.

Promote your product line on a page similar to this. Contact matt at oyetimes.com for more details.

HoMedics Shiatsu Air Max Foot Massager with Heat

This HoMedics massager comes with rhythmic air compression technology that gives the most realistic squeezing feeling — like a real foot rub. The adjustable heat setting is really just an added bonus.

HoMedics Shiatsu Air Max Foot Massager with Heat, $, available at Macy's

Sharper Image Warming Foot Massager

Like souped-up Ugg slippers, this small foot massager is compact enough to slide under mom's WFH desk. Plus, it comes with fleece-lined pockets, two levels of soothing vibrations, and optional heat.

Sharper Image Warming Foot Massager, $, available at Sharper Image

Hammacher Schlemmer Hydrotherapy Heated Foot Bath

For a spa experience that's more like an at-home pedicure, gift this portable heated spa tub — and maybe a few bright nail polishes, too.

Hammacher Schlemmer The Hydrotherapy Heated Foot Bath, $, available at Hammacher Schlemmer

Naipo Foot Massager with Kneading and Heat

If your mom hates socks, or feels claustrophobic with compression, this flat massager might be the best call. All you have to do is rest your feet on top of the scale-like surface to get the benefits of the 18 deep massaging nodes.

Naipo Naipo Foot Massager with Kneading and Heat, $, available at Naipo

Flexispot Foot Massager FM2

This astronaut helmet-looking foot massager offers three different types of massage with five intensity levels and six time settings, plus an option for heat. Talk about high tech.

Flexispot Foot Massager FM2, $, available at Flexispot

Click HERE to read more from Refinery29

Do you believe in super being called "God"? Yes

No View Results