What Michelle Obama Has Been Doing Since Leaving The White House

Following the 2018 release of her massively successful memoir “Becoming,” former First Lady of the United States Michelle Obama is bringing her documentary of the same name to Netflix on May 6. Becoming, created with the Obamas’ Higher Ground Productions company, follows the former FLOTUS on the road promoting her memoir during her 34-city book tour back in 2018.

Becoming showcases Obama as she meets with girls and women from across the U.S. The story highlights open and intimate chats, detailing her upbringing in the south side of Chicago, to her eight years in the White House alongside husband and former President of the United States Barack Obama. “So little of who I am happened in those eight years,” she says at one point in the trailer during a sit down with a group of teenage girls. “So much of who I was happened before.”

But it seems that Michelle Obama has not slowed down too much since departing from the White House. In addition to the release of Becoming, Obama has remained busy following the end of her husband’s presidency in 2017. Just last month, the former First Lady advocated for voting by mail due to the coronavirus pandemic through her nonprofit organization When We All Vote, which encourages voter participation.

“No American should have to choose between making their voice heard and staying safe,” she tweeted alongside a pledge from When We All Vote to call on U.S. leaders to “expand online voter registration, early in-person voting, and vote by mail.” She continued “Expanding access to #VoteByMail, online voter registration and early voting are critical steps for this moment—they’re also long overdue.”

Obama has also continuously encouraged young people and their pursuit of a higher education, regularly applauding those on Twitter who have gotten into college and celebrated their accomplishments on college signing day. She has also maintained a warm relationship with the children of the world through her Mondays with Michelle Obama series, done in partnership with Penguin Random House’s for their “Read Together, Be Together” initiative in light of the coronavirus pandemic. For four weeks beginning on April 20, she reads a different book to young kids watching on Facebook or YouTube at home.

The former First Lady and her husband also struck a deal with Netflix in 2018 to produce movies and television shows for the streaming service through the aforementioned Higher Grounds Production, with the documentaries American Factory being released in 2019 and Crip Camp being released this past January.

