Nurse Appreciation Day Deals

NEW YORK, – MAY 03: Medical workers from Lenox Hill Hospital come outside while people show gratitude as part of the nightly #ClapBecauseWeCare during the coronavirus pandemic on May 3, 2020 in New York City. COVID-19 has spread to most countries around the world, claiming over 248,000 lives with over 3.5 million infections reported. (Photo by Cindy Ord/Getty Images)

We have never been able to repay nurses for all the work they do. For how thankful we’ll always be, nothing can repay the sacrifices they make in supporting doctors, consoling families, and being friends to patients. They make doctor visits and hospital stays a little more compassionate. This is all in addition to their actual jobs, which require tremendous skill and years of education, all of which have been put to the ultimate test in light of the novel coronavirus pandemic.

So friends and family of nurses: It’s understandable if you’re strapped for cash, but maybe these deals might help you show the nurse in your life some appreciation when they need it most. Nurses, today is your day, feel free to act like it’s your birthday and claim these gifts.

Starbucks extended its offering of free brewed coffee for frontline workers through the end of the month. You can take it hot or iced, as long as you identify as a front-line worker. So it’s not just nurses, but doctors, paramedics, hospital and medical staff, researches, firefighters, and police officers.

Dunkin‘: On May 6, Dunkin’ is offering free medium coffee and a free doughnut, no purchase necessary, to all nurses and healthcare workers.

Corner Bakery is offering nurses and healthcare professionals free coffee all week (through May 8).

Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf will be treating nurses and healthcare professionals to either a free coffee or tea (hot or cold) on May 6. But if a simple brew is not your style, you’ll get $1 off whichever specialty beverage you choose.

Jet’s Pizza: Nurses and health care workers will get 30% off menu-priced pizzas with code BADGE on May 6. Just show a valid ID upon delivery or pickup.

Krispy Kreme has been giving free donuts to health care workers every Monday for some time. To get the free donuts, place your order at a Krispy Kreme drive-thru and show your employee badge. Next Monday, May 11 is the last day of the deal.

Outback Steakhouse has a 10% heroes discount for nurses, doctors, and medical/hospital staff to use any day.

