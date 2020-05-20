Bestselling Mattress Toppers

We get it: buying a new mattress is an ordeal that's an equally big investment for both our finances and general wellbeing. But today, instead of pushing ourselves and our budgets to pull the purchase trigger on one, we're here to talk toppers — aka the affordable solution to upgrading that tired old box spring.

We hunted down the highest reviewed mattress toppers from the best bedding brands across the web, sharpening them down into the hit list ahead. There's a premium pad for every type of sleeper, from memory foam to hypoallergenic and eco-friendly styles. A lighter (but still supportive) investment in your snooze space is just an add-to-cart click away.

Nest Bedding Alexander Signature Cooling Topper

Best For: Restful Sleep

This two-inch foam topper is crafted from the same luxurious cooling fabric found on the brand's premium mattresses. And, in addition to increased sleep support and breathability, it also comes with four built-in corner straps for optimal stay-in-place security.

The Hype: 4.8 out of 5 stars

Sleepers Say: "Made our mattress 1000 times more comfortable. We had purchased a mattress from another company before learning of Nest. That mattress was way too firm for us, so we purchased this cooling topper from Nest (after feeling and loving it on a friend's bed). It was the best decision! What a huge difference! I wake up every morning so rested! I just never want to get out of bed!!!" – Erika, Nest Bedding Reviewer

Nest Bedding Alexander Signature Cooling Topper (Full), $, available at Nest Bedding

Linenspa Gel Infused Memory Foam Mattress Topper

Best For: Affordable Sleep

This under-$50 option boasts over 11,000 reviews and Choice status on Amazon. Crafted out of ultra-plush memory foam that's infused with temperature-regulating gel beads, the two- to three-inch toppers are designed to provide pressure-relief and spine-allignment support.

The Hype: 4.4 out of 5 stars

Sleepers Say: "Instant comfort upgrade. We bought an inexpensive memory foam bed for my daughter's guest room to sleep on when we visit. It seemed OK in the store, but we found it waaaay too firm once we slept on it a few times. We didn't want to spend the money on a new mattress we use so infrequently, so we decided to go the mattress topper route instead. This was a great solution. The topper expanded to full size in about 4 hours (they recommend up to 24), and we slept much better than we ever have before on that bed. No aches or pains getting up, and no motion transfer during the night. I didn't notice any smell, even upon first opening the packaging. This was a very affordable solution to an overly firm mattress problem that I would highly recommend to anyone." – Cowboy Bob, Amazon Reviewer

Linenspa 2-Inch Gel Infused Memory Foam Mattress Topper, Full, $, available at Amazon

Layla Memory Foam Topper

Best For: Soft But Supportive Sleep

If you're in the market for a sleep experience described as "like adding an extra layer of clouds to a bed already made of cotton candy," then Laya's topper crafted from cooling, copper-gel-infused memory foam has your number.

The Hype: 4.5 out of 5 stars

Sleepers Say: "We've had it a couple of months now and this thing seriously transformed our Costco mattress (the wife and I were a little let down by the firmness of it). Adding this gave it that plush feel we were looking for. It helped a ton with side sleeping and laying on my back is more comfortable as well." – Charles J, Layla Reviewer

Layla Sleep Memory Foam Topper, $, available at Layla Sleep

Brookside Gel Memory Foam Mattress Topper

Best For: Sweat-Free Sleep

Say hello to two-and-a-half inches of cooling mattress rejuvenation for under $100 — this topper is made from CertiPUR-US-certified gel memory foam that's water-resistant, hypoallergenic, and backed by a three-year warranty.

The Hype: 4.7 out of 5 stars

Sleepers Say: "It’s like a giant cloud hugging you to sleep. I sleep so well with this top. If you don’t want to spend the money on a new mattress just yet, add this and it’ll feel brand new!" – Ashley, Wayfair Reviewer

Brookside 2.5" Gel Memory Foam Mattress Topper (Queen), $, available at Wayfair

Coop Home Goods Flip Mattress Topper

Best For: Firm OR Soft Sleep

This 4-inch memory foam topper packs reversible powers that offer the option of both soft and firm support — plus, it also comes bundled with a 100% waterproof mattress protector, 100-night sleep trial, and five-year limited warranty.

The Hype: 5 out of 5 stars

Sleepers Say: "We recently decided that our mattress was too soft and had been mattress shopping. After getting a price quote way out of our budget, we decided to go back to the drawing board to find something more affordable for the time being. I loved the fact that you can flip this topper to be softer or firmer. So far, we have only used the firm side, but it made our bed exact support that we have been looking for without feeling like we were sleeping on the concrete floor! We really liked the cover that lets you strap the topper to your bed, it really keeps it in place instead of having it slide all over the place while you're sleeping. It did add some height to my mattress, which I personally love, and BONUS my Solstice sheets still fit great even with the added height. The packaging was awesome, it came vacuum sealed and I would definitely recommend this to anyone that's looking for more support with their mattress or, to make their mattress a little softer." – Audrey, Coop Home Goods Reviewer

Coop Home Goods Flip Mattress Topper, $, available at Coop Home Goods

Lucid Lavender Infused Memory Foam Mattress Topper

Best For: Serene Sleep

What sets this three-inch memory foam topper apart from the rest? A subtle lavender-scent infusion that promotes an even calmer, cozier, and supportive sleep space.

The Hype: 4.4 out of 5 stars

Sleepers Say: "100% worth it! I have degenerative disc disease and arthritis in my neck that causes back and shoulder pain. I needed to buy a new mattress which couldn’t have been worse timing that I was also strapped for cash and I 'splurged' on a not so comfy spring mattress for a whopping $200… enter sarcasm here. I just didn’t have the funds for a nice one and the springs were killing my back and also leaving sore spots on my hips and shoulders to the point where it felt like I should be covered in bruises. I bought one of these toppers and I haven’t slept this well in months. No more pain and the lavender scent is just enough but not overpowering." – Learn, Amazon Reviewer

Lucid 3" Lavender Infused Memory Foam Mattress Topper (Queen), $, available at Amazon

Avocado Green Organic Latex Mattress Topper

Best For: Sustainable Sleep

Pricey for a cause: this eco-friendly topper is handmade from sustainable GOLS-certified organic cotton, wool, and latex materials that pass a rigorous screening test for third-party emissions standards (and rigorous customer approval for premium-levels of sleep support).

The Hype: 4.5 out of 5 stars

Sleepers Say: "Best Purchase! We recently purchased a bed/mattress combo and found it was not comfortable at all. We couldn't return just the mattress because we bought it together. We decided to give the Avocado Green Natural Latex Mattress Topper a try to see if it could save us from the hassle of having to return our entire bed/mattress purchase. It sure did! We are extremely satisfied with our purchase. Had we known about Avocado before, we would have bought their mattress instead. This is an excellent product that I highly recommend for anyone struggling with needing a good night's rest. Who doesn't need a good night's rest? We're completely satisfied." – Mary, Avocado Reviewer

Avocado Green Mattress Topper, $, available at Avocado

Pure Brands Down Alternative Mattress Topper

Best For: Hypoallergenic Sleep

Premium toppers are not memory-foam exclusive — and this Amazon's Choice plush down-alternative option proves it with its super-plush microfiber material that doubles as a mattress protector.

The Hype: 4.3 out of 5 stars

Sleepers Say: "Soft, cuddly, and comfy!!!! I am SO in love with this product!!! I'd been in between getting a new mattress, topper, or pad — but after I stumbled upon this for the price, IT WAS WELL WORTH IT!!!! Soft, the padding is thick and plushy — it's like sleeping on a big, fluffy cloud. In fact, it is SO soft, that we didn't even put sheets on the first night we had it!!!! I am not kidding. It is literally THAT soft. Ever since I received this I can confidently say I'm sleeping well and feel so refreshed. It fits our queen-sized bed PERFECTLY and hides that old, ugly mattress underneath. It's like having a brand-new bed for less than $40!!!!!" – Teresa, Amazon Reviewer

Pure Brands Down Alternative Mattress Topper (Full), $, available at Amazon

Coyuchi Climate Beneficial Wool Mattress Topper

Best For: Supportive Sleep

This eco-conscious brand's topper is crafted from naturally non-allergenic wool material that's dust-mite resistant, moisture-wicking, temperature regulating, and offers firmer support that keeps its shape (unlike alternative memory-foam or feather options).

The Hype: 4.9 out of 5 stars

Sleepers Say: "I bought this mattress topper as an alternative to buying a new mattress. I put it on my 10-year-old mattress and it instantly felt like it was brand new again! I am sleeping better then I have in years and not overheating as I have in the past. Great, great product and a good investment." – Abby, Coyuchi Reviewer

Coyuchi Climate Beneficial Wool Mattress Topper, $, available at Coyuchi

Parachute Down Mattress Topper

Best For: Five-Star Hotel Sleep

For a more classic style topper, Parachute's featherbed style filled with premium European white down has your mattress covered. With a 100% sateen-cotton shell and a stay-in-place baffle-box construction, it provides three inches of plush "five-star hotel feel."

The Hype: 4.5 out of 5 stars

Sleepers Say: "Obsessed!! The down feather bed is a game-changer. The only negative is that it makes getting out of bed nearly impossible. I have both the down and the down alternative feather beds and like them both but if I had to pick one, I would choose the down version. These feather beds are luxurious and comfortable and have eliminated any shoulder and knee pains I used to experience while sleeping. I have bought other mattress toppers from Amazon that were less expensive, but they aren’t comparable. Spend the extra money; you’ll be happy you did." – Birgit, Parachute Reviewer

Parachute Down Mattress Topper, $, available at Parachute

Zinus Spa Sensations AirFlow Visco Elastic Foam Topper

Best For: Breathable Sleep

Two inches of Visco Elastic air foam combine with one inch of an infusion of green tea and charcoal memory foam — aka three whole inches of breathable and odor-neutralizing sleep support.

The Hype: 4.4 out of 5 stars

Sleepers Say: "My mattress is only 2 1/2 years old and I started having lower back problems and I didn't want to purchase a new one. So I searched for a mattress topper for almost a week. The Spa sensation 3 airflow had the best reviews. I've been sleeping on the mattress for over a week now and my back feels so much better! I love this mattress, I sleep so much better and I am getting a solid nights sleep again!" – Gotagoodsleep, Walmart Reviewer

Zinus Spa Sensations AirFlow Visco Elastic Foam Topper, $, available at Walmart

Saatva Mattress Topper

Best For: Customizable Sleep

Saatva's premium, three-inch toppers are available in three material options for different sleep styles: graphite for hot sleepers who want to temperature regulation; latex for sleepers looking for sustainably made body support; or performance foam for sleepers in need of contoured pressure relief.

The Hype: 5 out of 5 stars

Sleepers Say: "Best in the market — totally worth paying the extra for this mattress pad. It's comfortable, doesn't need shaking, and is perfect for a hard mattress." – Sally, Saatva Reviewer

Saatva Saatva Mattress Toppers, $, available at Saatva

