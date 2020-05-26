Major Memorial Day Fashion Deals

They might've canceled the famed Met Gala on the first Monday of May, but they sure won't be canceling Memorial Day's parade of major fashion sales taking place on its last. The final Monday of May remains dedicated to commemorating past and present U.S. military service, along with also marking a more unofficial kick-off to summer. Although social distancing restrictions will keep many of us from flocking to the beach or firing up the grill to host a BBQ with friends, the deals will still play on. Translation: get ready to save big.
When we say big, we really mean big, as shoppers can expect even deeper discounts than usual this year as retailers both big and small hope to keep consumers spending despite the current coronavirus pandemic and its disastrous impact on the economy. It can be tricky to keep track of all the deals as they start rolling in, so we assembled an all-encompassing lineup — with retailers broken down across fashion categories for an even more streamlined sale-shopping experience.
The hit list ahead is already populated with more than 80 promotions you should definitely know about — and we'll be keeping the updates coming as soon as news of another unmissable MDW markdown breaks.
Clothing & Apparel
& Other Stories
Dates: Now – May 25
Sale: Up to 50% off spring and summer styles
Code: None
& Other Stories Asymmetrical Button Midi Skirt, $, available at & Other Stories
Anthropologie
Dates: Limited time
Sale: Take an extra 50% off all sale styles
Code: None
Verb by Pallavi Singhee Margot Pleated Maxi Skirt, $, available at Anthropologie
H&M
Dates: Now – May 25
Sale: 20% off everything + receive 10% off a future purchase using the code found in your confirmation email
Code: None
H&M Linen-Blend Pull-On Pants, $, available at H&M
Free People
Dates: Limited time
Sale: Select sandals are just $50
Code: None
FP Collection Petra Block Heels, $, available at Free People
Adidas
Dates: Now – May 26
Sale: Up to 50% off select styles
Code: None
Adidas Seamless Tights, $, available at Adidas
Billie the Label
Dates: Limited time
Sale: Take 25% off full prices styles
Code: 25FROMUS
Billie the Label Peggy Short, $, available at Billie The Label
Madewell
Dates: May 19 – 26
Sale: 30% off all dresses and sandals
Code: HAPPYTOGETHER
Madewell Striped Crewneck Button-Front Tiered Mini Dress, $, available at Madewell
Topshop
Dates: Limited time
Sale: Select summer styles priced below $50
Code: None
Top Shop Shirred Short Sleeve Top, $, available at Topshop
Cos
Dates: Now – May 25
Sale: Enjoy 25% off when you spend $200 or more on full priced and sale items
Code: None
COS Small Gathered Leather Bag, $, available at COS
