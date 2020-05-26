Easy-Breezy Summer Dresses Under $100

Just because we're spending more time indoors this season doesn't mean we can't still treat ourselves to a new summer frock. And with plenty of warm weather and sunshine on the horizon, we'll be wanting the right (read: light) attire to follow suit. Considering comfort and wearability have been key in formulating our mostly stay-at-home wardrobes, the sweetness of an under-$100 sundress promises to keep us both looking and feeling cool with minimal styling required.

For most of us, that designer-made dress with an upper-hundreds price tag is more of a dream buy than a wardrobe essential — one that we won't be getting too much mileage out of once summer comes to an end. So, with an itch for something new but a budget in mind, we're taking a savvier approach to our skin-baring frock expenditures by finding just-as-lovely alternatives that still leave space on the balance sheet.

Ahead, summer's best dresses that look like a million bucks (but only cost under $100). Plus, the bonus long weekend sale deals that may knock a few more dollars off your purchase.

Promote your product line on a page similar to this. Contact matt at oyetimes.com for more details.

Select summer dresses are on sale now at Topshop.

Topshop Yellow Daisy Grandad Midi Shirt Dress, $, available at Topshop

Kohl's is offering an additional 20% off sitewide using the checkout code HAVE20.

Elizabeth and James Ribbed Maxi Sweater Dress, $, available at Kohl's

Free shipping on all Uniqlo purchases through Monday, and a few really good promotions happening here too.

Uniqlo Mercerized Cotton Gathered Sleeve Dress, $, available at Uniqlo

Get 50% off select styles on Monday using checkout code ONEDAY.

Eloquii Wrap Dress with Pleated Skirt, $, available at Eloquii

Score an extra 20% off site-wide at H&M — plus you'll get a 10% discount code emailed to you once you checkout. The deal ends midnight (PST) tonight.

H&M Crinkled Dress, $, available at H&M

Anthropologie is offering an additional 50% off all sale items (price reflected in cart at checkout).

Maeve Cerie Smocked Midi Dress, $, available at Anthropologie

This dress is regrettably not on sale but, there's plenty of other Scoop frocks listed at clearance prices.

Scoop Square Neck Mini Dress, $, available at Walmart

While there's no dress sale at Free People this weekend, they are running a $50 and under sandal deal if you're looking for some cute summery shoe pairings.

FP Beach Sea Breeze Midi Dress, $, available at Free People

Good American is offering 20% off full-priced favorites and an additional 40% off sale for a limited time.

Good American The Body Sculpted Midi Dress, $, available at Good American

& Other Stories is offering up to 50% off Memorial Day Weekend.

& Other Stories Wrap Mini Dress, $, available at & Other Stories

Click HERE to read more from Refinery29

Do you believe in super being called "God"? Yes

No View Results