Sephora Supports The Black LGBTQ Community

Sephora just gave shoppers a new way to support the Black community through a new amendment to its Insider Rewards Program. Throughout the month of June, in honor of Pride, Sephora Beauty Insiders will be able to redeem membership points for direct donations to the National Black Justice Coalition (NBJC), a civil-rights organization dedicated to the empowerment of Black members of the LGBTQ+ community.

Sephora’s latest Charity Rewards initiative encourages shoppers to use their rewards points as a fuel for change in America. Accordingly, the retailer has pledged to donate dollars for points — 500 points equals a $10 donation, 1,000 points equals a $20 donation, and 1,500 points equals a $30 donation — directly to the NBJC and their efforts to empower and support the marginalized Black lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, and queer communities.

If you’re already a Sephora Beauty Insider of any tier, donating to the cause is as simple as signing into your account from the Sephora website or app; you don’t even need to make a purchase. Once you’ve signed in, head to the Rewards Bazaar tab, where you’ll see a donation icon that reads “Charity Reward – National Black Justice Coalition.” When you click the icon, you’ll be able to apply your banked rewards points for donation (remember, the more points you redeem, the higher the corresponding donation dollar amount). You’ll be prompted to checkout as usual, and should receive a confirmation email following your points-transfer donation — and that’s it.

If you’re not a Sephora Insider yet, it’s free to join, and you can start raking up those loyalty points now with plans to use them towards a charitable donation to the NBJC later this month. While you’re in the spending mood, consider using your dollars to shop Black-owned beauty brands directly, too.

