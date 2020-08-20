You Need This Gear For Your Next Summer Run

Going for a run seems like quite a simple task — at first. You're just moving one foot in front of the other at a quick pace, right? And to be sure, you can have a great run with just the basics: shorts, sports bra, short, shoes.

But there are some extras that can make a run, especially a summer run, way more enjoyable. Little things like a super-breathable face mask, or flashy ear buds, or the perfect hydration pack, that can take your jog from just okay to runner's high-worthy.

It might sound overwhelming, but have no fear. We've put together the ultimate list of running gear that'll help make your next jog a walk in the park.

Adidas AeroReady 5-Panel Reflective Running Cap

A lightweight hat is a must for keeping summer sun and sweat out of your eyes, and this one is head-turningly chic too.

Outdoor Research Essential Face Mask Kit

Face masks are now an essential piece of running gear year-round. We love this one because of its adjustable ear straps and moldable metal nose bridge, which lets you customize the fit.

Powerbeats Pro

There's nothing like going on a run with a stellar playlist. But with that selection of pump-up songs, you'll also need high-powered headphones to keep the beats bumping, which is where this pair comes in. Wireless, long-lasting, and lightweight, the Powerbeats Pro can last for up to nine hours of playback time — that's a looooong run.

Satisfy Running Distance Shorts

The "tech-silk" lining on these shorts reduces heat absorption, gives UV protection, and prevents inner thigh chafing. And they have a ton of super-smart features that make your run easier, like the mini carabiner (to clip onto a key), a sweat-proof pocket (for your phone), and a double-waistband (tuck the drawstrings between them to prevent chafing). They're technically men's, so pick your size accordingly.

Tracksmith Harrier Tank

This tank is merino wool, which is basically magic. No, it won't turn you invisible — but it's moisture-wicking, lightweight, and bafflingly odor-resistant.

Brooks Running Dare Strappy Run Bra

High impact sports bras don't have to be dull — they can be stylishly strappy, like this one. With run-ready support across a wide range of sizes, this bra won't disappoint.

Nike Air Zoom Pegasus 37

If boots were made for walking, these shoes were made for running. Literally. These durable and lightweight sneakers feature an all-new forefoot cushioning unit and foam for optimal responsiveness. The fun and fresh colors don't hurt, either.

Adidas Run Belt

Holding a phone in your hand on a run is awkward in the best of times. In the summer? It's downright irresponsible. (The phone could slip out of your sweaty paws!) Snag this run belt so you can be hands-free at all times during your workout. It's big enough for you to stash a few other important items in it, including your ID, credit card, or a house key. The reflective material will help you be seen if you're running as the sun goes down, too.

Lululemon Stay Hot Keep Cold Bottle

Staying hydrated pre- and post-run is arguably one of the most important things to remember when you exercise. Keep your cold water cold — for 24 hours — with this stainless steel bottle.

OOFOS OOlala Sandal

Recovery after running is super important. Once you slip out of your sweaty sneaks, give your feet a break with these sandals. They're designed to absorb 37% more impact than traditional footwear foam materials, which help to reduce the stress on your feet and joints so they can rest up properly.

PowerDot Smart Muscle Stimulator

This muscle stimulator does a lot — it helps you recover faster; massages out knots; relieves muscle and joint soreness; increases muscle strength, endurance, and blood circulation; and can also be used to warm up your muscles so you can prevent injuries on your next run.

Liquid I.V. Electrolyte Powder

This stuff is designed to help you absorb more of the water you guzzle post-jog. The powder comes in a ton of great flavors; just dump it into your water bottle, shake, and drink. (Bonus: It also helps cure hangovers.)

