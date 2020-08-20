Tess Holliday Partnered With Fashion To Figure On A New Plus-Size Collection

On Wednesday, Fashion to Figure announced the launch of a limited-edition capsule collection designed in collaboration with plus-size model and activist Tess Holliday. The collection, titled #EFFYOURBEAUTYSTANDARDS in conjunction with Holliday’s social media movement of the same name, is made up of 10 streetwear-inspired pieces, from hoodies and joggers to crystal barrettes that spell out words like “FAT,” “QUEER,” and “AF.”

Fashion to Figure is an online retailer for plus-size women that offers new items every day — all of which are priced to sell — and they also collaborate regularly with actors and influencers like Gabrielle Union, Sarah Rae Vargas, and Danielle Brooks.

Holliday’s #EFFYOURBEAUTYSTANDARDS movement launched in 2016 to motivate women around the world to embrace their bodies by posting unaltered photos of themselves online. It quickly went viral, with women everywhere virtually supporting each other. In fact, it garnered so much press that TIME named Holliday one of the most influential people on the internet. (Casual).

The capsule collection was created to support The Trevor Project, a nonprofit organization that serves LGBTQIA+ youth. “As a queer kid growing up down south who wasn’t openly out, I had so many moments in my life where I could have benefited from the life-saving, life-affirming work that The Trevor Project does,” she says in a release. “It’s so vital to support our LGBTQ+ youth — not everyone has the community they need in hard times.”

According to Holliday, she searched for a brand partner to collaborate with for years, but was never being able to one that didn’t “water down the message of #EFFYOURBEAUTYSTANDARDS.” After discovering FTF, the Trevor Project was an obvious third partner. “[FTF] let me have creative control, cast the models I wanted, and helped me make this the most diverse campaign possible,” Holliday said in the release. “I hope when people see these images, they feel represented and a little less alone.”

For the campaign, Holliday hand-selected 12 tastemakers that she believed were representative of the capsule’s mission of diversity and inclusivity. Of the bunch is Nadia Aboulhosn, Jari Jones, Gil Natalia Narvaez, Simone Mariposa, Jazzmyne Jay, Natalie Drue, and more.

Shop the collection, which is available in sizes 0-4X and priced between $24.99 and $99.9, on FashionToFigure.com today.

