As much as we dream of pristine cabinetry, bold granite countertops, and gleaming stainless steel accents, our cook-space reality looks more cramped budget than luxury living. But, just because we don't have the coin for some big remodeling project doesn't mean we can't achieve elevated kitchen status — we just need to be thrifty about it.

After pounding the virtual pavement in search of the most effective solutions for making cheap look luxe while still serving a purpose, we distilled our findings down to the most cover-worthy cooking material. Ahead, our under-$50 hacks to take kitchens from meh to okurr in an add-to-cart instant — from Spanish-style stick-on tiles to Art Deco oven mitts, geometric trivet sets, and more.

Promote your product line on a page similar to this. Contact matt at oyetimes.com for more details.

Urban Outfitters Kitchen Tile Decal

The easiest way to hide those grease stains behind your stovetop? First you scrub, then cover with a stick-on waterproof, heat, and humidity-resistant Spanish-style tile decal.

Urban Outfitters Geo Kitchen Tile Decal, $, available at Urban Outfitters

Yamazaki Step Trash Can

Trash cans do not need to look like trash — so let this chic and sleek geometric wastebasket prove it.

Yamazaki Sanitary Step Trash Can, $, available at Amazon

Cedar And Stone Garden Concrete Soap Dish

Keep your kitchen sink from turning into a kitchen swamp by picking up a soap dish that's as artful as it is useful — this modern-concrete piece has a self-draining structure that keeps excess water (and swampy stuff) at bay.

Yamakazi Home Flow Silicone Soap Tray, Pink, $, available at Amazon

Kitchen Details Geode Fruit Basket With Banana Tree

Turn your overflowing fruit collection into a sculptural statement with this gold banana-hanger basket and its sharp geode design.

Kitchen Details Geode Fruit Basket with Banana Tree, $, available at Walmart

Bodum Coffee Press

Pour your morning java with some pastel-mint, French-pressed swagger.

Bodum CAFFETTIERA French Press Coffee Maker, $, available at Bodum

Clod And Pebble Shop White Stoneware Spoon Rest

Avoid the mess of setting your cooking utensil down on your countertop willy-nilly and try placing it on this sweet and speckled spoon rest for a touch of style.

ClodandPebbleShop White Stoneware Spoon Rest, $, available at Etsy

SIN Handmade Twist Trivet

Whether these handmade trivets are working hard to hold hot pots or are off-duty hanging on countertops, they always put out that elevated vibe.

SIN Handmade Twist Trivet, $, available at Food52

LSA International anopy Trio Vase Set

Place this curvy vase trio on your kitchen windowsill to grow your personal scallion farm in style.

LSA International Canopy Trio Vase Set, $, available at Goodee

Drew Barrymore Flower Home Oven Mitt Set

Purchase a pair of oven mitts that you actually feel proud to put on display inside your kitchen — and toss out that singed hand-me-down from ghosts of roommates past.

Drew Barrymore Flower Home Art Deco Fan 2 Piece Oven Mitt Set, $, available at Walmart

Amber Lewis Magdalena Stemless Wine Glasses

For those with limited cabinet space inside their tiny apartment kitchens, opt for dishes and glasses that aren't eyesores when stacked in plain sight.

Amber Lewis for Anthropologie Magdalena Stemless Wine Glasses, Set of 4, $, available at Anthropologie

Umbra Buddy Paper Towel Holder

From the mint-green hue to the flexible silicone material and cute little support buddy, this paper-towel holder is a big luxe-kitchen mood.

Umbra Buddy Paper Towel Holder, $, available at Amazon

Click HERE to read more from Refinery29

Do you believe in super being called "God"? Yes

No View Results