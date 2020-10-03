These Luxe-Looking Kitchen Finds Are Cheap

As much as we dream of pristine cabinetry, bold granite countertops, and gleaming stainless steel accents, our cook-space reality looks more cramped budget than luxury living. But, just because we don't have the coin for some big remodeling project doesn't mean we can't achieve elevated kitchen status — we just need to be thrifty about it.
After pounding the virtual pavement in search of the most effective solutions for making cheap look luxe while still serving a purpose, we distilled our findings down to the most cover-worthy cooking material. Ahead, our under-$50 hacks to take kitchens from meh to okurr in an add-to-cart instant — from Spanish-style stick-on tiles to Art Deco oven mitts, geometric trivet sets, and more.
Urban Outfitters Kitchen Tile Decal
The easiest way to hide those grease stains behind your stovetop? First you scrub, then cover with a stick-on waterproof, heat, and humidity-resistant Spanish-style tile decal.
Urban Outfitters Geo Kitchen Tile Decal, $, available at Urban Outfitters
Yamazaki Step Trash Can
Trash cans do not need to look like trash — so let this chic and sleek geometric wastebasket prove it.
Yamazaki Sanitary Step Trash Can, $, available at Amazon
Cedar And Stone Garden Concrete Soap Dish
Keep your kitchen sink from turning into a kitchen swamp by picking up a soap dish that's as artful as it is useful — this modern-concrete piece has a self-draining structure that keeps excess water (and swampy stuff) at bay.
Yamakazi Home Flow Silicone Soap Tray, Pink, $, available at Amazon
Kitchen Details Geode Fruit Basket With Banana Tree
Turn your overflowing fruit collection into a sculptural statement with this gold banana-hanger basket and its sharp geode design.
Kitchen Details Geode Fruit Basket with Banana Tree, $, available at Walmart
Bodum Coffee Press
Pour your morning java with some pastel-mint, French-pressed swagger.
Bodum CAFFETTIERA French Press Coffee Maker, $, available at Bodum
Clod And Pebble Shop White Stoneware Spoon Rest
Avoid the mess of setting your cooking utensil down on your countertop willy-nilly and try placing it on this sweet and speckled spoon rest for a touch of style.
ClodandPebbleShop White Stoneware Spoon Rest, $, available at Etsy
SIN Handmade Twist Trivet
Whether these handmade trivets are working hard to hold hot pots or are off-duty hanging on countertops, they always put out that elevated vibe.
SIN Handmade Twist Trivet, $, available at Food52
LSA International anopy Trio Vase Set
Place this curvy vase trio on your kitchen windowsill to grow your personal scallion farm in style.
LSA International Canopy Trio Vase Set, $, available at Goodee
Drew Barrymore Flower Home Oven Mitt Set
Purchase a pair of oven mitts that you actually feel proud to put on display inside your kitchen — and toss out that singed hand-me-down from ghosts of roommates past.
Drew Barrymore Flower Home Art Deco Fan 2 Piece Oven Mitt Set, $, available at Walmart
Amber Lewis Magdalena Stemless Wine Glasses
For those with limited cabinet space inside their tiny apartment kitchens, opt for dishes and glasses that aren't eyesores when stacked in plain sight.
Amber Lewis for Anthropologie Magdalena Stemless Wine Glasses, Set of 4, $, available at Anthropologie
Umbra Buddy Paper Towel Holder
From the mint-green hue to the flexible silicone material and cute little support buddy, this paper-towel holder is a big luxe-kitchen mood.
Umbra Buddy Paper Towel Holder, $, available at Amazon
