Most Poetic Gifts

If you've got a poetry lover in your life that you’ve always longed to gift something to as niche as their taste in literature, then you've clicked on the right page. As a poetry major, I've come across countless unique-Beatnik buffs ranging from crazy critics to carefree lyricists — so I can confidently declare that, despite the vast variety, there's a gift out there to delight the pickiest self-proclaimed wordsmiths or voracious readers.

All it takes is one thoughtful trinket to impress your poet of choice — whether they're a die-hard Harlem-Renaissance fan, a Shakespeare stan, or a John Keats' Romantic-style poetry devotee. The genre may involve a lot of dusty pages and stuffy airs, but that doesn't mean your lyrically-inclined present needs to be. Ahead, find 17 gifts with some poetic punch: including modern and classic book recs, some Sylvia Plath Merch, a quirky Langston Hughes enamel pin, wordy tote bags, and even a candle that smells like the pages of their favorite poem.

Floating Shelves

A floating bookshelf is a great way to save room and proudly display your collection of magazines, novels, etc. in a smaller living space.

Shop Wallniture

Wallniture Minori Floating Shelves Set of 3, $, available at Amazon

There Are More Beautiful Things Than Beyoncé

Morgan Parker's poetry is wacky humor meets black social justice and it's always a great read. If you want to dive into her unconventional writing or introduce someone, then this book is a great way to start.

Shop Morgan Parker

Tin House Books There Are More Beautiful Things Than Beyonce, $, available at Amazon

Moleskine Hard Cover Composition Notebook

Moleskines are perfect for writers because they are durable, easy to carry around, and of course, cute.

Shop Moleskine

Moleskine 5" x 8" Hard Cover Composition Notebook, $, available at Target

Rechargeable Booklight

This tiny clip-on book light exists for those of us who stay up late reading in the dark when we’re 100% supposed to be asleep. It won’t help our eye bags but it will help our eyesight.

Shop Kikkerland Design

Kikkerland Design Rechargeable Clip Book Light, $, available at Urban Outfitters

Violet Bent Backwards Over The Grass

Lana Del Rey released a poetry book this summer and it might be the Milk & Honey of 2020. I have yet to dive into it, but knowing the singer's infamously sultry yet sad lyrics, it has to be a good trendy book to gift a new wave poet.

Shop Readerlink

Readerlink Violet Bent Backwards Over the Grass (Hardcover), $, available at Target

American Sonnets For My Past And Future Assassin – Terrance Hayes



Terrance Hayes reinvents the Shakespearean sonnet in this book. He sticks to the rhyme scheme and iambic pentameter but details the reality of being a black man in modern America. It is not a light read, but very powerful.

Shop Terrance Hayes

Penguin Books American Sonnets for My Past and Future Assassin (Penguin Poets), $, available at Amazon

Langston Hughes Soft Enamel Pin

Langston Hughes is a writing legend from the Harlem-Renaissance and his poetry still stands today. If your gift receiver is a fan of old school Black poets then this is a great little gift.

Shop Reformed School

ReformedSchool Langston Hughes – Soft Enamel Pin, $, available at Etsy

Illustrated John Keats Poetry Collection

This artsy book is, "three of Keats' most beloved poems, visually reimagined," and would make a great gift for all fans of John Keat's romantic writings.

Shop Obvious State

ObviousState Illustrated John Keats Poetry Collection, $, available at Etsy

Bullet Pen

Sometimes putting a pen to paper just hits different than typing on a computer and for that, you need a good tool. You could run over this pen and it would still glide effortlessly across the page.

Shop Fisher Space Pen

Fisher Space Pen Bullet Pen, $, available at Amazon

Sylvia Plath Shirt

Sylvia Plath is a household name in all of literature and her emotional poems resonate with the masses to this day. This shirt would be a good gift for people who don't even touch books, to be honest.

Shop Artily Store

ArtilyStore Sylvia Plath Shirt, $, available at Etsy

Book Club Candle

This candle is a part of Homesick's favorite fall collection and somehow infuses that wondrous feel of opening a fresh book into a candle. If you have zero ideas on what kind of literature your poetry lover is into, then this is a thoughtful and safe bet.

Shop Homesick Candles

Homesick Candles Book Club Candle, $, available at Homesick Candles

Grass Pen Stand

Attention: that random cup holding our pens is OUT and this super clever pen holder is IN. Guaranteed to make anyone constantly glued to their desk drafting stanzas smile.

Shop Urban Outfitters

Urban Outfitters Grass Pen Stand, $, available at Urban Outfitters

Moon Crystal Magic Personalized Journals

There are few things that feel better than jotting down some thoughts in a cute journal, therefore, making them a great gift for any writer.

Shop Good Cabin

goodcabin Moon Crystal Magic Personalized Journals, $, available at Etsy

Poetic Justice Sublimation T-shirt

Justice writing poetry to grieve her loss in this iconic movie was a loyal sentiment to all writers. This t-shirt is perfect for fans of the movie, fans of Janet Jackson, and fans love poems.

Shop KGCUSTOMDESIGNSSHOPS

KGCUSTOMDESIGNSSHOPS Poetic Justice Sublimation T-shirt, $, available at Etsy

Poetic Persistence Indigo Denim Tote

With this bag, you can carry all your books and let people know that you whole-heartedly support the art of self-expression.

Shop A.P.C

A.P.C Poetic Persistence Indigo Denim Tote Bag, $, available at Garmentory

Night Sky With Exit Wounds

Ocean Vuong is a Vietnamese poet and delves into some dark themes with this book. However, his powerful display of emotions made me want to read the whole thing in one sitting.

Shop Ocean Vuong

Copper Canyon Press Night Sky with Exit Wounds, $, available at Amazon

John Keats Shirt

A simple yet bold declaration of love for John Keats on a shirt. Not all poets/readers love the romantic era legend, but those who do would love this shirt.

Shop raymi

raymi John Keats T-Shirt, $, available at TeePublic

