Fall Wardrobe Chunky Boots

In 2020, despite most things in life still being extremely unclear, there is one fact we know to be true: the chunkier your boots are this fall, the better. Unlike year's past, when slinky stiletto-heeled boots would've been a perfect match for our fall wardrobe, we're now turning toward clunkier, more durable boots that'll stand up against the cold and rainy weather. As an added bonus, they're far more comfortable than the usual standard — a quality that's been at the top of our wardrobe checklists ever since lockdown began.

Thankfully, there's no shortage of options when it comes to chunky boots this year. From knee-high Wellies courtesy of Ganni to lug-soled biker boots from & Other Stories, the shoe brands we know and love aren't messing around. So to help you narrow down your options and find that one perfect pair of supersized boots to tackle this fall and winter in, we rounded up 21 pairs of chunky boots to get your feet in now.

ASOS DESIGN Rachel Chunky Chelsea Boots, $, available at ASOSPhoto Courtesy of ASOS.

CamperLab Black Traktori Boots, $, available at SSENSE

Jeffrey Campbell Check Lace-Up Boot, $, available at Free PeoplePhoto Courtesy of Free People.

& Other Stories Topstitched Tall Leather Boots, $, available at & Other StoriesPhoto Courtesy of & Other Stories.

Ganni Recycled Rubber Country Boot, $, available at Ganni

Nine West Arde Casual Booties, $, available at Nine West

ATP Catania Chunky Boots, $, available at Verishop

