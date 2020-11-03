Gifts For Your Boss

After everything that 2020's thrown at us, the even-more-premature-than-usual arrival of the holidays isn't as much of a curveball this year. And, getting a head start on our gift-buying initiatives (and inevitable shipping delays) is actually a priority when so many of us are still separated from our families, friends, and even our work crews — this includes The Bosses. Whether you work for one who's worthy of gifting OR are more on the saving-face front, picking the right present for your manager is a delicate dance of looking try-hard but making it easy (aka affordable).

To help, we undertook this usually last-minute gift hunt for you in-advance — including a range of ideas that will ship to their doorstep and cost everything from very little to not a lot and a decent amount (all depending upon how you feel about your particular B-word). Ahead, 19 unique picks intended to wow the good, the bad, and the ugly of bosses — without too much effort on your part. ("World's Best Boss" mugs not included.)

Milk Bar Peppermint Pretzel Snap Tin

Budget: Under $50
Surprise them with a wow-worthy tin of six chocolate-wafer cookies combined with pretzels, peppermint, caramel, and more chocolate that's then dipped fully into a coating of creamy white-chocolate peppermint bark. Hopefully, your boss likes to share.

Dearfoams Julie Sherpa Clog Slipper

Budget: Under $50
If you know your boss's general shoe size OR are comfortable enough asking around on Slack, then treating said feet to a new pair of home-office-appropriate footwear is certainly a fresh holiday idea.

La Colombe Coffee Workshop Sampler Gift Box

Budget: Under $50
If your boss loves coffee (and misses their around-the-corner-from-the-office spot), deliver their go-to cafe to them with this giftable box full of six light- to medium-roast bean blends.

Aesop Ressurection Aromatique Hand Balm

Budget: Under $50
Or, when in doubt, you can always go the fancy-hand-cream route.

Our Place Spruce Steamers

Budget: Under $50
If your boss loves dumplings (and already stans the Always Pan), we'd recommend surprising them with Our Place's most recent product launch that's sure to be a fast cult-favorite.

