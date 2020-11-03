Best Holiday Gifts From Sephora

The holiday season always inspires generosity, but splurging on your nearest and dearest also comes with the harsh, harsh reality of credit limits. But what if we told you there was a way to stay on budget and still get the perfect beauty gifts for everyone on your list?

This year, Sephora has countless products and kits at a wide range of prices, no matter how many coins you're looking to cash in. From affordable stocking stuffers for second cousins to extravagant kits for the extra-special people on your list, there's something for everyone, ahead.

$15 & Under

Sephora Collection Skincare Surprise Set

Give the gift of relaxation with this cute skin-care set that comes with everything you need for an at-home spa day: a watermelon sheet mask, cucumber eye mask, a charcoal nose strip, and a teeny lip scrub.

Sephora Collection Skincare Surprise Set, $, available at Sephora

L'Occitane Almond Holiday Ornament

If you want to trim the whole tree with beauty gifts, Sephora has plenty of options — including this L'Occitane set with its bestselling almond scent. It'll make your recipient's bath time feel like a cozy winter escape (which is saying a lot considering the year we've had).

L'Occitane Almond Holiday Ornament, $, available at Sephora

Origins Best-Selling Musts to Cleanse, Prep & Hydrate

Who said skin-care kits had to be expensive? This $12 set comes with three Origins bestsellers, including its cult-favorite Checks and Balances cleanser, GinZing lightweight moisturizer, and Mega Mushroom soothing lotion. Let's go ahead and leave dry skin in 2020, too.

Origins Best of the Season Best-Selling Musts to Cleanse, Prep, $, available at Sephora

$25 & Under

Drybar Flight of Detox Dry Shampoo Set

You don't have to be a senior stylist to give the gift of a good hair day. Thanks to this lineup of delicious-smelling, travel-sized dry shampoos, their day-four hair will look fresh out of the salon.

DryBar Flight of Detox Dry Shampoo Set, $, available at Sephora

