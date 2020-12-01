Mattress Mega Sale

Hey, you! Yes, you, the one snuggling up on top of your regular old bed, wishing it was a fluffy-yet-supportive-snuggle cloud. We've got good news for you: As part of the year-end sales extravaganza known as Cyber Monday, a slew of the internet's most luxurious home and bedding companies are parading out serious markdowns on top-notch mattresses.

With big-name brands like Saatva and Casper running promotions on mattresses that were practically made for tryptophan-induced slumbers, Netflix binges, and the occasional WFH spot (if you're having that kind of a morning), the deals are already ripe for the carting. Plus, mega-retailers including Wayfair are getting in on the bedtime fun by slashing prices on well-known brands such as Sealy and Serta. Considering all the increased amount of time we've been spending indoors, now's the ideal time to upgrade that old sleeping situation from meh to magnificent for a limited-time steal. Ahead, scroll your way into dreamland with the Cyber Monday mattress deals you will want to snooze (not lose) on.

Saatva

Dates: 11/30 – 12/7

Deal: R29 readers get $225 off any purchase of $1000 or more

Promo Code: No code needed

Shop Saatva

Saatva Classic Luxury Hybrid Organic Mattress, $, available at Saatva

Helix

Dates: Limited time

Deal: Save up to $200 off mattresses + get two free Dream Pillows

Promo Code: BLACKFRIDAY100 for any mattress; BLACKFRIDAY150 when you spend $1,250; BLACKFRIDAY200 when you spend $1,750

Shop Helix

Helix Twilight Mattress, $, available at Helix

Tempur-Pedic

Dates: 11/30 – while supplies last

Deal: Save 40% off the Tempur-Essential mattress

Promo Code: No code needed

Shop Tempur-Pedic

Tempur-Pedic TEMPUR-Essential™ Mattress, $, available at Tempur-Pedic

Avocado

Dates: 11/30 – 12/07

Deal: Save $200 on the Latex Mattress

Promo Code: CYBER200

Shop Avocado

Avocado Latex Mattress, $, available at Avocado

