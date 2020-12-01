Bella Hadid Twin Shoulder Tattoos

Bella Hadid just added two new tattoos to her collection, and they are by far her most visible ones yet. The set, done by celebrity tattoo artist Dr. Woo, seems to hold special meaning for the star.

The model’s delicate new ink is located in mirroring positions, high up on each of her shoulders. Both written in Arabic, one reads, “I love you” and the other reads, “My love,” reports Us Weekly.

Hadid has yet to post about either tattoo on her social media, but Woo shared his work on his own Instagram last week. “Some writings for the always kind and lovely @bellahadid,” Woo captioned the post, tagging the 24-year-old supermodel. Woo is known for his artistry, with clientele ranging from Miley Cyrus to Zoe Kravitz, so it’s no wonder that Hadid trusted him with this fine-line scripted art placed visibly on her upper arms.

In a 2018 interview with Fashionista, Woo spoke about why he became a tattoo artist in the first place. “I want to be remembered for creating something purely out of the love of what I wanted to make,” he explained. “For sharing something with the world that inspires other people to know that you don’t have to be bound by a set of rules that you’re born into, in whatever class or culture you’re in.”

This new Arabic-lettered ink brings Hadid’s total known tattoo count up to five. She also has a tiny rose on the back of her arm, by artist JonBoy. Interestingly, it seems as though the model has a penchant not only for tiny tattoos, but for pieces that mirror each other. Her other two tattoos, also by JonBoy, are tiny angel wings on the back of each of her ankles. No doubt, choosing to get tattoos in Arabic is a nod to her family heritage, but Hadid has yet to share the art or the meaning behind it. Just like her other pieces of body art, wherein Hadid has chosen not to divulge any deeper significance, we suspect these twin upper-shoulder tattoos will remain a mystery as well.

