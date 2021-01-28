Items Worth Buying

Shopping on the internet is the virtualized version of visiting a mega-mall IRL; there's a shit-ton of everything you don't need and none of that one thing you actually came for. Only instead of stores' sales associates breathing down our necks, we've got everything from targeted ads to clickbaity headlines and sponsored reviews pushing products on us — all of which makes deciding what's truly worth our coin quite complicated. Take your finger off the mouse and step away from the keyboard, because we're here to banish online buyer's remorse with items that are really. Worth. It.

As members of Refinery29's Shopping team, it's our mission to keep tabs on the good goods. And, since the best crowd-pleasing products come straight from the source, we tapped ourselves along with other R29 staffers for the pricier purchases we don't regret. The results? A wide-ranging list of everything from practical big-ticket items like bestselling mattresses and premium puffer jackets to more fanciful finds like fitness trampolines and luxe beauty gems. Join us ahead as we lay bare our most worth-it investment buys from this very weird year — personal anecdotes, rationalizations, and reflections all included.

Dyson V11 Outsize Cordless Vacuum

"So the splurge for basically the Rolls-Royce of vacuums was not a spur of the moment decision for me. I have been dreaming about this machine for years. (To be clear, I've never purchased a vacuum before because I thought there was no point unless I could purchase this one.) And as someone with a lot of allergies, this was also an investment in my health. The V11 makes cleaning so easy and enjoyable…I was literally using an old-fashioned broom before. I also love the handheld attachment so I can clean all of the popcorn crumbs out of the nooks and crannies of my couch." – Kate Spencer, Creative & Updates Editor

Shop Dyson

Dyson Dyson V11 Outsize cordless vacuum, $, available at Dyson

JumpSport Fitness Trampoline

"I use this 3-4 times a week to exercise. I previously went to a JumpStart studio in NYC with in-person classes but they have since shifted to a digital platform." – Jimena Vargas Manager, Global Revenue Analytics

Shop Jumpsport

Jumpsport Jumpsport Fitness Trampoline, $, available at Jumpsport

Girlfriend Collective Thyme Long Puffer

"I was born and raised in sunny SoCal and just moved to the East coast where snowfall is not in the least bit newsworthy. So, I made it a priority to buy a legitimate water-repellent winter puffer and not just some lightweight teddy jacket from Urban (like I totally normally would). I'm so glad I did. I had no idea that technology advanced far enough to create jackets this warm. Even though I had to say RIP to my monthly spending budget in November, I'm still in love with it. (Btw, this thing is made from 100% recycled plastic bottles!)" – Alexandra Polk, Associate Deals Writer

Shop Girlfriend Collective

Girlfriend Collective Thyme Long Puffer, $, available at Girlfriend Collective

