Nordstrom Celebrates Black Creativity

Nordstrom is popularly known as an easy-to-navigate destination for some of our favorite megawatt fashion brands. But, the heritage department store has also been an incubator for unsung and emerging brands — thanks to the Olivia Kim-curated Pop-In series and the Center Stage initiative. And today, the retailer is using its prominent platform to showcase 28 brands that celebrate Black expression and perspectives from across the fashion industry, Concept 12: Black_Space.

Curated by five Black creatives working in different facets of fashion, the pop-in (part of Nordstrom’s “New Concepts” series, spearheaded by Sam Lobbhan, the store’s SVP of designer brands) features both men's and women’s collections — 25 of which will be new to Nordstrom. Designer Beth Birkett, creative director Harris Elliott, stylist Matthew Henson, stylist Marcus Paul, and fashion editor Azza Yousif put their heads together to select a group of brands that celebrate Black fashion and beauty. “The opportunity to be able to uplift and collaborate with designers and brands that are a part of my community and bring them all into Nordstrom with me is what it’s about,” explained Birkett, whose line of beauty, apparel, and accessories (Bephie’s Beauty Supply) is part of the shop. “I also wanted to make pieces that focus on loungewear because, real talk, that’s what we're all doing right now.” Some other standout brands included Andre Walker, luxury knitwear label Sansovino 6, and Wales Bonner.

The dedicated shop will live on Nordstrom's site in addition to 12 brick-and-mortar locations in major cities throughout the U.S. (including New York, Los Angeles, Chicago, and Seattle). With prices ranging from $20 to over $1,600, there’s something in the shop for everyone, so click through to see some of our faves — or browse the full experience here.

Sansovino 6 Ribbed Cashmere Crewneck Sweater, $, available at Nordstrom

Xuly.Bët High Waist Pants, $, available at Nordstrom

Andre Walker Teen Zine, $, available at Nordstrom

Bephie’s Beauty Supply Hand Mirror With Stand, $, available at Nordstrom

Wales Bonner Johnson Colorblock Organic Cotton T-Shirt, $, available at Nordstrom

Xuly.Bët Iconic Crop Wrap Top, $, available at Nordstrom

Andre Walker x Off-White Suspender Leather Bag, $, available at Nordstrom

Sansovino 6 Tie Trim Knit Leggings, $, available at Nordstrom

Botter Do You See Us Now? Graphic Tee, $, available at Nordstrom

Bephie’s Beauty Supply L'Enchanteur Sunburst Godhead Earrings, $, available at Nordstrom

Like what you see? How about some more R29 goodness, right here?

Click HERE to read more from Refinery29

Do you believe in super being called "God"? Yes

No View Results