Presidents’ Day Weekend Sales

We the people, in order to make the most of Presidents' Day, shall establish our budgets and shop the immense amount of deals coming our way. This holiday weekend, top retailers like Nordstrom, Wayfair, Sealy, and more are unleashing a bevy of sales that will save you a bevy of money. And, since the R29 Shopping team can't lower the prices (we would if we could), we'll save you time instead — by weeding through all those promo duds to find you only the good deals.

Ahead, shop a vetted list of everything from 50% off at very popular fashion retailers to markdowns on bestselling mattresses and evens some really sweet Dyson steals. The satisfaction of scoring your favorite brands at the lowest prices? Go on and click into that here with our guide to every Presidents' Day sale worth shopping this weekend.

Anthropologie

Sale: Extra 50% off all sale items

Dates: Now – 2/15

Promo Code: None

Porridge Gillian Sherpa Hoodie Jacket, $, available at Anthropologie

Dyson

Sale: Up to $100 off cordless stick vacuums

Dates: Limited time

Promo Code: None

Dyson V7 Absolute, $, available at Dyson

Madewell

Sale: 20% off everything for Insiders

Dates: Now – 2/15

Promo Code: None

Madewell Balloon Jeans, $, available at Madewell

& Other Stories

Sale: Select items up to 50% off

Dates: Limited time

Promo Code: None

& Other Stories Wool Alpaca Blend Wrap Cardigan, $, available at & Other Stories

Lululemon

Sale: Select styles up to 50% off

Dates: Limited time

Promo Code: None

lululemon Align™ Wide Leg Crop 23", $, available at lululemon

