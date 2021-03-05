Free People’s Sale

Middle child syndrome can also apply to retailers — specifically, the boho-chic destination Free People. With an outstanding hipster-rebel younger sibling like Urban Outfitters and a sophisticated, chic elder like Anthropologie, it’s easy to get a little lost in the mix. Well, today we are shining some much-deserved light on the palace of freewheeling fashion, because we’ve unfortunately overlooked something big: its buzzing clearance section (that’s currently up to 60% off).

Just because Coachella is still on standby doesn’t mean that we can’t give Free People its flowers (or flower crowns). High-waisted denim, black leather studded booties, preppy plaid mini skirts, and more top-rated finds are basking in the super-sale sun on the retailer’s digital pages right this very moment. Ahead, we wrangled up some romantic buys that are both work-from-home-friendly and future music-festival-ready. Don't make our same mistake — go show Free People's sale section some love right now before the goods sell out.

Free People Mountain Air Solid Jacket, $, available at Free People

Free People Vixen Jeans, $, available at Free People

Free People Riviera Cashmere Sweater, $, available at Free People

Free People Be Happy Set, $, available at Free People

