Stay Protected with the Latest Sunscreen Trends

This article was last updated on July 13, 2023

What are the sunscreen trends this year?

The sun is finally here, and that means it’s time to lather up and protect our skin. But what are the latest trends in sunscreen, and is sunburn really as harmless as it seems? Het Parool investigates the answers to these burning questions.

The Importance of Sunscreen

First things first, sunburn is not good for you. While it may not immediately pose a serious threat, prolonged sun exposure can lead to severe skin damage and increase the risk of skin cancer. In fact, skin cancer is now the most common form of cancer in the Netherlands, with over 80,000 cases diagnosed in 2021 alone (source: KWF).

However, it’s important to note that sunlight isn’t all bad. It plays a crucial role in the production of vitamin D, which is essential for maintaining strong bones, teeth, muscles, and a healthy immune system. Just 15 minutes of unprotected sun exposure a day is enough to meet your vitamin D needs.

Choosing the Right Sunscreen

With new sunscreen products flooding the market every year, it can be overwhelming to know which one to choose. The most important rule is to pick a sunscreen that you actually enjoy using. No matter how many awards a product has won, if you don’t like the smell or texture, you won’t use it regularly.

When it comes to sun protection, anything with a minimum SPF of 30 will provide adequate protection, blocking 95% of UV rays. If you want even higher protection, opt for a sunscreen with SPF 50, which stops 97% of all rays. Remember to reapply every two hours, unless you’ve been in the water or sweating excessively, in which case you’ll need to apply more frequently. Additionally, try to avoid sun exposure between noon and 3 p.m., when the sun’s rays are at their strongest. If you’re not a fan of applying sunscreen, UV-resistant clothing can provide a good alternative.

Trends in Sunscreen

Sunscreen trends have evolved in recent years, with a focus on sustainability and the use of mineral and chemical filters. From a dermatological perspective, there is no significant difference between these two types of filters; both offer protection against sun damage. The main distinction lies in their mechanism of action. Chemical filters break down UV rays within the skin, preventing them from causing damage. On the other hand, physical filters, often containing zinc, reflect UV rays on the skin’s surface, which can sometimes result in a white haze.

Sustainability remains a key consideration for sunscreen manufacturers, with a focus on coral-friendly ingredients and eco-friendly packaging solutions. This year, convenience is also a significant trend. Sunscreen application should become a routine, and many skincare brands are introducing sun products that combine sun protection with nourishing elements. Likewise, some sunscreens now incorporate skincare ingredients, offering benefits such as hydration, addressing pigmentation issues, and minimizing fine lines.

Convenience is also driving innovation in the form of mist sprays, compact sticks that fit easily in pockets or bags without leakage, and sunscreen drops that can be mixed with your daily skincare routine. An interesting development is the rise of homegrown sun protection brands, with Dutch company Biodermal being recognized as the Best Buy by the Consumers’ Association.

Notable Sunscreen Brands

Paula’s Choice

American beauty guru Paula Begoun has recently launched her first sun product, the Advanced Sun Protection Daily Moisturizer SPF 50, featuring five new-generation filters known for their stability and longer-lasting protection.

Price: €44, 60 ml, www.paulaschoice.nl

Trinny London

Trinny London’s See the Light sunscreen offers protection against skin aging caused by sun exposure. Developed in collaboration with a Korean laboratory, it features a new generation of filters and provides optimal care for the skin.

Price: €48, 50ml, www.trinnylondon.com

Ultra Violette

Australian brand Ultra Violette combines sun protection with skincare benefits. Their products meet the stringent requirements of Australian sunscreen standards, known for their efficacy in protecting against skin cancer.

Price: €41, 50 ml, Ultra Violette (Supreme Screen Hydrating Facial Skinscreen™ SPF 50+), via www.skins.nl

Malin + Goetz

Inclusive brand Malin + Goetz offers a mineral filter sunscreen, SPF 30 Sunscreen-High Protection, that promises not to leave a white cast, regardless of your skin tone.

Price: €38, 50 ml, via www.retreat.nl

Lancaster

Lancaster has been a pioneer in sun protection for over fifty years. Their latest addition is the Sun Perfect Illuminating Cream SPF 50 or SPF 30, a lightweight cream that improves skin texture and protects against UVA, UVB, infrared radiation, and blue light.

Price: €58, 50 ml, www.lancaster-beauty.com

La Roche Posay

La Roche Posay caters to oily skin with its UVmune 400 Oil Control Gel-cream SPF 50+. This non-greasy formula is specifically designed for those who prefer lightweight sunscreen options.

Price: €20.50, 50 ml, www.laroche-posay.nl

Darling

Italian brand Darling combines skincare and sunscreen in Instagram-worthy packaging. Their Screen Me Spray SPF 50 is a pink sun protection spray that emphasizes the need to “Stay Pretty Forever” (SPF).

Price: €49, 150 ml, via www.babassu.nl

Coola

Californian brand Coola was founded after the founder’s parents were diagnosed with skin cancer. They now offer the Classic Face Sunscreen Mist SPF 50 facial spray as part of their extensive range.

Price: €39, 100 ml, via www.skins.nl

Thank You Farmer

Korean brand Thank You Farmer presents the smart Sun Project Silky Calming Sun Stick SPF 50+, a pocket-sized and lightweight sun stick that provides effective sun protection.

Price: €24, 14 grams Thank you Farmer, via www.haruharubeauty.com

Prescription

Prescription, the brand created by Amsterdam’s Soap Treatment Store, offers handy SPF 50 drops. These drops can be applied directly to the face or mixed with your favorite cream or foundation.

Price: €39, 30 ml, www.prescription-beauty.nl

Marie-Stella Maris

Marie-Stella Maris recently released a sunscreen that is both people and environment-friendly. Their formula is safe for coral reefs, and the product’s cap is designed to minimize waste.

Price: €35, 175 ml, www.marie-stella-maris.com

Muze

Dutch brand Muze offers a separate mineral filter sunscreen for the face, ensuring that you apply sunscreen every two hours to protect your skin properly.

Price: €29, 50 ml, www.muze-skincare.nl

Tiny Todd

Carefully formulated for eczema-prone skin, Tiny Todd’s Sunscreen Oat Lotion provides natural mineral-based sun protection. The brand is the result of four years of research and is proudly made in the Netherlands.

Price: €67.50, 150 ml, www.tinytodd.com

Biodermal

For the third time in a row, Biodermal has emerged as the top sunscreen brand in the Dutch Consumer Association’s test. Their Hydraplus Zonnespray SPF 50+ and Kids Zonnespray SPF50+ scored above average in UV protection and sustainability, two essential factors for the company.

Price: €31.99, 175 ml, www.biodermal.nl

Loïs Lee

Loïs Lee’s Sun Screen Sun is more than just a sunscreen. It also offers protection against blue light and air pollution. The Dutch company is committed to creating clean and eco-friendly skincare solutions.

Price: €65/€24, 50 ml/17 ml, www.loislee.nl

With an array of innovative products, there’s no excuse for not protecting your skin from the sun’s harmful rays. From sustainable options to skincare-infused sunscreens, there’s something for everyone. So, make sunscreen application a part of your daily routine and enjoy the sun safely!

