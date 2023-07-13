This article was last updated on July 13, 2023

Canada: Oye! Times readers Get FREE $30 to spend on Amazon, Walmart…

USA: Oye! Times readers Get FREE $30 to spend on Amazon, Walmart…

‘Chinese Hackers Break into E-mail Accounts of Governments in Western Europe’

Chinese hackers have broken into the email accounts of at least 25 companies and organizations, including governments in Western Europe. This is reported by tech giant Microsoft. The exact organizations involved have not been disclosed.

According to Microsoft, which works with US intelligence agencies, the hackers were engaged in a large-scale cyber espionage campaign seeking sensitive information. The hackers would be controlled by the Chinese government. The Washington Post writes that e-mail accounts linked to the US government have also been broken into.

The hacking group, calling itself Storm-0558, forged digital authentication tokens to gain access to email accounts. After a few weeks, Microsoft discovered the hacks after Outlook users complained about problems with their accounts. Microsoft says the issue is now resolved and the hacking group is being monitored.

Beijing denies involvement in hacking attacks, saying Microsoft is spreading disinformation. China, in turn, accuses the US of cyber attacks. According to the Chinese foreign ministry, the accusations against them are a way to divert attention.

Netherlands Also Attacked

A few months ago, Microsoft and various Western intelligence services warned that hackers, controlled by China, were penetrating American critical infrastructure. These hackers are said to be preparing to take down communications, transportation, and other critical systems during a future crisis in Asia.

Earlier, the AIVD and MIVD announced that the Netherlands is also a target of Chinese espionage. Dutch companies and universities are widely targeted by Chinese hackers, according to the intelligence services.

Share with friends

You can publish this article on your website as long as you provide a link back to this page.