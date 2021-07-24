The Fragility of the Internet

This will be a very brief posting.

There appear to be some very significant worldwide issues with the internet. Here is a map from Pingdom showing the current state of the internet:

There are reports of widespread internet outages; according to The Verge, Sony's Playstation Network, Airbnb, British Airways and Southwest Airlines plus thousands of other websites are down. Here is the report from Downdetector showing the issues facing Sony's gaming web presence:

According to Akamai's system status page, there is an emerging issue with its Edge DNS service as shown here:

Is it just me or does this seem a bit coincidental given the World Economic Forum's Cyber Polygon exercise of July 9, 2021 where the world's ruling class practiced for just such an event?

One thing we can learn from this is that the internet infrastructure is very fragile.

