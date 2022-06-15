Internet Explorer comes to an end 2022

You can publish this article on your website as long as you provide a link back to this page.

This article was last updated on June 15, 2022

Microsoft (Microsoft) plans to end Internet Explorer, or IE, which has been in service for 27 years. Microsoft IE will be officially closed on June 15th, local time in the United States.

There are less than 24 hours left for Internet Explorer to become a web browser legend. Because Microsoft as a developer will end support after being in service for over 27 years

As the calendar arrives on the morning of Wednesday, June 15 local time, users Internet Explorer will be forwarded to Microsoft Edge, Microsoft’s new web browser.

Microsoft Edge is a web browser by Microsoft. Developed since 2015 to gradually allow users who still use Internet Explorer to gradually switch to a newer web browser.

Recently, Microsoft has advertised the feature of Microsoft Edge as a safe web browser. Can surf the website quickly and up-to-date

Internet Explorer used to be the world’s most popular web browser. Because this web browser It is embedded with the Windows operating system, making it the most popular for users to use IE before its popularity wanes from the presence of new competitors such as Mozilla Firefox and Google Chrome to take the user share of the web browser market in the end

Statista reports that Edge had a 5.92 percent share of the user market as of December 2021, behind Chrome and Safari with 48.74 percent and 36.74 percent, respectively.

