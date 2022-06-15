IKEA plans to sell 4 factories in Russia

You can publish this article on your website as long as you provide a link back to this page.

This article was last updated on June 15, 2022

Swedish-based living space chain IKEA has announced that it will drastically reduce its operations in the country, including closing its 4 factories in Russia.

In the statement made by the company, it was reminded that IKEA stopped its activities in Russia and Belarus after the start of the Russia-Ukraine war in early March.

“Unfortunately, conditions have not improved and the devastating war continues. Companies and supply chains around the world have been heavily impacted and we do not see a possible resumption of operations any time soon,” the statement said. statements were included.

In the statement, it was stated that IKEA will end retailing in Russia and the process will be started for the sale of 4 factories in the country.

In the statement, it was also noted that IKEA’s export and import ban policy from Russia and Belarus will continue.