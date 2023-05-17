American Politicians Emphasize the Need for AI Legislation

This article was last updated on May 17, 2023

Canada: Oye! Times readers Get FREE $30 to spend on Amazon, Walmart…

USA: Oye! Times readers Get FREE $30 to spend on Amazon, Walmart…

Introduction

On Tuesday, a committee of the US Senate listened to a hearing featuring the CEO of OpenAI, Sam Altman, on the topic of artificial intelligence (AI). At the hearing, US politicians presented views on the importance of developing legislation for AI as the technology progresses.

US Jobs in concern

US politicians expressed concerns around the impact of AI on jobs. Senator Richard Blumenthal of the Democratic Party compared the AI engine under ChatGPT, GPT-4, to a telephone, indicating how AI is only just beginning.

The Importance of AI in Human History

Sam Altman, the CEO of OpenAI, compared AI to the invention of the printing press. Throughout his statement, Altman emphasized the benefits that AI can provide and the necessity of regulating this technology as it advances. Altman also argued that leadership in America is crucial in the regulation of AI.

Speakers at the Committee

The committee invited two other speakers alongside Altman. Christina Montgomery, head of privacy at IBM, and Gary Marcus, a New York University professor who has made frequent statements on AI. This added a new dynamic to the discussion, pitting Altman’s thoughts against those of an external expert.

Supervision of AI

The hearing debated what type of supervisor is necessary for regulating AI. Marcus argued that due to the abundant risks and available information within the subject matter, a cabinet-level supervisor in the US is primarily required. Altman countered with the suggestion for a global organization, citing the International Atomic Energy Agency as an example.

Comparison between the US and EU

This hearing occurred less than a week after the European Parliament took a considerable step in the creation of rules for the EU, which is now considered more relevant after the introduction of the AI Act. Senator Blumenthal referred to the AI Act, conveying that the US must not fall behind in the regulation of AI.

US Senate Hearings with Tech Companies

The US Senate has been holding hearings with CEO’s from tech companies for the past few years, with Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg being one of the first. Two years after Zuckerberg’s hearing, four CEO’s from Amazon, Apple, Facebook, and Google were questioned in an hour-long hearing via a video screen. These hearings involve political theatre and have not always brought about significant consequences.

Constructive Hearing Outcome

The hearing held on Tuesday was constructive and substantive. The presented politicians indicated their willingness to listen and consider the suggestions that were put forth at the hearing.

The Need for Implementation

It is unclear whether the constructive tone of the recent hearing that emphasized the need for action is a harbinger of legislation in the near future. While there appeared to be bipartisan support for regulations among Democrats and Republicans, it is uncertain whether particular legislation will succeed in passing, and more hearings on this subject are said to follow.

Share with friends

You can publish this article on your website as long as you provide a link back to this page.