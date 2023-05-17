Hilary Swank is too Busy to Think About Alaska Daily

This article was last updated on May 17, 2023

Hilary Swank’s Take on the Cancellation of Alaska Daily

After 11 episodes, Hilary Swank’s first ABC TV series, Alaska Daily got cancelled. Hilary’s portrayal of a New York reporter working at an Alaska newspaper was quite impressive and she threw herself into it. However, Hilary cannot be too devastated by the cancellation of the show. In fact, it came at a good time as she recently gave birth to twins.

The Twins were Worth the Wait

Hilary Swank waited until her 40’s to have her first children. She wanted to be sure of finding the right partner before diving into motherhood. She found her match in Philip Schneider, whom she married in 2018. “The thing that I think about more than anything is that I’m so excited to have kids,” recalled Swank in an interview with InStyle.

Happy and Excited to be a Mother

Now, Hilary is enjoying her time being a mom to her new twins, a boy and a girl. She is thrilled to be able to take time for her children and enjoy being a mother. “I’m finally a mother,” announced Swank on Instagram.

The Future is Bright for Hilary Swank

The cancellation of Alaska Daily has given Hilary Swank more time to spend with her growing family. Despite the cancellation, her future still looks bright. She has a few projects in the works and we can’t wait to see her back on our screens soon.