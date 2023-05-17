Jan de Jong Signs a New Contract as Director of Eredivisie CV for Three More Years

This article was last updated on May 17, 2023

Experienced Leader Jan de Jong to Oversee Next Phase of Professionalization in Dutch Professional Football

Jan de Jong, the former Feyenoord director, has extended his contract for three more years as the director of Eredivisie CV, the highest Dutch football competition. He will continue to hold the position until July 2026. De Jong was appointed as director in May 2020, and the supervisory board of the Eredivisie CV believes that he is the ideal person to tackle the many challenges that lie ahead for Dutch professional football.

Experienced Leader with a Large Network

The supervisory board of Eredivisie CV praises Jan de Jong as an experienced leader with a large network and an extensive knowledge of the media. He has made an extraordinary effort for the development and further professionalization of professional football. The board is delighted that he wants to be associated with the Eredivisie for longer and is committed to the next phase of professionalization with the clubs.

According to Ruud Kok, Chairman of the Supervisory Board, finding the right balance without always looking for compromise is crucial for succeeding in the professionalization phase. He says, “Jan has that ability.”

Eredivisie is “sometimes just like a Chinese state circus”

Jan de Jong thinks that Eredivisie is “sometimes just like a Chinese state circus.” He believes that managing Dutch professional football is an intricate process that requires keeping many plates in the air at the same time. However, de Jong argues that this is what makes the job fun. He says, “You have to love that. That’s different from always being able to please everyone, but it’s always about finding the right balance.”

Jan de Jong’s Professional Background

Before joining the Eredivisie CV, Jan de Jong served for a year and a half as the general manager of Feyenoord, a sixteen-time national champion in Dutch football. He left Feyenoord following a difference of opinion with the supervisory board. De Jong had previously worked as a director at NOS.

Eredivisie CV

The Eredivisie CV has been in operation since 1997 and includes all eighteen Eredivisie clubs in the Netherlands. Its primary purpose is to ensure that Dutch professional football continues to develop in various areas.

