Toronto man Markland Watt arrested for murder of Marcus Roberts

This article was last updated on May 17, 2023
The Toronto Police Service is advising the public of a homicide investigation.
On Monday, May 15, 2023, police responded to a stabbing in the Charles Street and Yonge Street area.
It is alleged that:
- there was an altercation between two men
- one man was stabbed with a sharp edged weapon
- he was transported to hospital where he was pronounced deceased
The victim has been identified as Marcus Roberts, 39, of Toronto.
On Tuesday, May 16, 2023, the suspect was located and arrested.
Markland Watt, 49, of Toronto, has been charged with:
- First Degree Murder
He was scheduled to appear in court on Tuesday, May 16, 2023, at the Toronto Regional Bail Court, in room 205 at 2:30 p.m.
