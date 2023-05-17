Toronto man Markland Watt arrested for murder of Marcus Roberts

This article was last updated on May 17, 2023

Canada: Oye! Times readers Get FREE $30 to spend on Amazon, Walmart…

USA: Oye! Times readers Get FREE $30 to spend on Amazon, Walmart…The Toronto Police Service is advising the public of a homicide investigation.

On Monday, May 15, 2023, police responded to a stabbing in the Charles Street and Yonge Street area.

It is alleged that:

there was an altercation between two men

one man was stabbed with a sharp edged weapon

he was transported to hospital where he was pronounced deceased

The victim has been identified as Marcus Roberts, 39, of Toronto.

On Tuesday, May 16, 2023, the suspect was located and arrested.

Markland Watt, 49, of Toronto, has been charged with:

First Degree Murder

He was scheduled to appear in court on Tuesday, May 16, 2023, at the Toronto Regional Bail Court, in room 205 at 2:30 p.m.

Share with friends

You can publish this article on your website as long as you provide a link back to this page.