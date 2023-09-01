X will collect biometric data

This article was last updated on September 1, 2023

Canada: Oye! Times readers Get FREE $30 to spend on Amazon, Walmart…

USA: Oye! Times readers Get FREE $30 to spend on Amazon, Walmart…

Privacy Policy Update

The social media platform X (formerly Twitter) will soon begin collecting biometric data, according to an update to their privacy policy set to take effect on September 29. Additionally, X aims to gather information regarding users’ professions in order to deliver targeted advertisements.

Scope and Target Users

It remains unclear whether this new policy applies to all users or only those with a premium subscription. Bloomberg, the American news site, reached out to X for clarification. While X confirmed the policy adjustment, they did not specify its applicability to premium plan users. The update does not provide any explicit distinction.

Type of Biometric Data

The specific biometric data that X intends to collect is also unclear. It is reasonable to assume that facial features will be included. According to Bloomberg’s report, premium plan users will have the option to upload their identification and a photograph. X claims that this will aid in the fight against identity forgery, as well as enhance platform security.

Addition of Professional Information

In addition to collecting biometric data, X also plans to gather information regarding users’ education, employment history, and job search behavior. This data will enable X to keep users informed of job vacancies that may be of interest to them, as well as facilitate contact between employers and potential candidates.

Share with friends

You can publish this article on your website as long as you provide a link back to this page.