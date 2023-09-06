How fast should your internet be?

This article was last updated on September 6, 2023

Canada: Oye! Times readers Get FREE $30 to spend on Amazon, Walmart…

USA: Oye! Times readers Get FREE $30 to spend on Amazon, Walmart…

Internet speeds and saving money

Internet speeds continue to increase, but so does the cost of internet services. Ziggo, a popular internet provider, recently announced that it will be offering higher internet speeds to its customers. However, the question remains: how fast should your internet connection actually be? According to experts, a speed of 200 megabits is usually sufficient.

Ziggo provides internet through television cables, offering speeds of up to 1 gigabit. Some fiber optic providers even offer double that speed. However, as a general rule, the faster your internet connection, the higher the cost of your subscription.

In the case of Ziggo, the price difference between the fastest and cheapest subscription is 16 euros per month. Starting from October, the cable provider will be doubling the internet speed for its three cheapest subscriptions.

“If you are happy with your current internet speed, you may be able to switch to a lower subscription in October,” says Hayte Hugo, a telecom expert from Tweakers. By doing so, you could save at least 5 euros per month. Of course, this depends on your personal needs and usage.

Choosing the right internet speed

The appropriate internet speed for an individual varies. Generally, a single person with basic internet needs typically requires a download speed of 100 megabits. However, the suitable speed also depends on the type of internet user you are.

Higher speeds for gamers and large downloaders

For gamers and individuals who frequently download large files, faster internet speeds can be beneficial. Downloading games, especially on gaming computers, often involves large file sizes, sometimes exceeding 100 gigabytes. “With a higher internet speed, you can download such files more quickly,” explains Hugo.

While high internet speeds are advantageous for downloading large files, it is important to note that they are not utilized at their maximum capacity all the time. Therefore, the necessity of such high speeds should be considered. If your internet connection is slower, it may take a bit longer to download large files.

Recommended speeds for families

In terms of streaming services like Netflix, Disney+, and HBO Max, having a good internet speed is essential. For streaming movies and series in the highest quality, a speed of 15 megabits is sufficient for Netflix. HBO Max, on the other hand, recommends a speed of at least 50 megabits.

If you have a family and want to stream content simultaneously on multiple devices via HBO Max, an internet speed of 200 megabits can be beneficial. This is also the speed recommended by Hugo for families with children. However, if your children rarely use the WiFi, you may be able to get by with a lower speed, as suggested by the telecom expert from Tweakers.

Save money by choosing the right speed

By understanding your specific internet needs, you can select the appropriate internet speed and potentially save money. Upgrading to the fastest internet speed is only necessary if you are a heavy gamer, frequently download large files, or have multiple family members simultaneously streaming content.

For individuals with basic internet requirements, such as web browsing, email, and occasional streaming, a speed of 100 megabits should be sufficient. Families, on the other hand, may find a speed of 200 megabits more suitable to accommodate all their internet activities.

Ultimately, the decision regarding internet speed should be based on your personal usage patterns and budget. By assessing your needs and considering the available options, you can ensure that you are getting the most suitable and cost-effective internet plan.

Share with friends

You can publish this article on your website as long as you provide a link back to this page.