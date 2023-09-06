Ron Jans Appointed as FC Utrecht’s New Coach to Rescue Club

This article was last updated on September 6, 2023

Ron Jans Steps in to Save FC Utrecht

FC Utrecht has announced the appointment of Ron Jans as their new head coach, following the firing of Michael Silberbauer. With the club experiencing its worst start to a season ever, Jans has the task of leading them out of the crisis.

Jans, 64 years old, has signed a contract with FC Utrecht that will run until mid-2025. He previously served as the coach of FC Twente for the past three seasons and had taken a sabbatical from football since the summer. However, the opportunity to join FC Utrecht lured him back into the game.

Speaking about his decision, Jans said, “Last summer, I had planned to take a sabbatical until January, but sometimes opportunities present themselves. The initial conversation I had with FC Utrecht stuck with me. I see great potential here and feel the urge to make my contribution.”

Jans continued, “That’s why I joined FC Utrecht: a wonderful club with a large following. The foundation is there, and the team has enough quality. I firmly believe that together, we can aim for European football. I’m excited about this new challenge.”

Jans’ Offensive Approach

“We are thrilled to have Ron on board,” stated technical director Jordy Zuidam. “He has had coaching experience at various clubs, both at home and abroad, and brings a wealth of knowledge with him. As a Dutch coach, he is well-versed in the Eredivisie and has shown that he can get the best out of his players at multiple clubs.”

Zuidam added, “Furthermore, Ron has an attacking mindset. He is a team builder who believes in joyful football. He also isn’t afraid to give young, talented players the chance to shine. Ron will start working closely with the team on Monday, and we understand that this will take time,” Zuidam concluded.

FC Utrecht Seeks to Recover from Poor Start

FC Utrecht was in need of a new coach after parting ways with Silberbauer. The 42-year-old Dane was let go following three consecutive defeats in the current Eredivisie season. Silberbauer was appointed last December to replace Henk Fraser, who had been dismissed due to inappropriate conduct.

Since Silberbauer’s departure, assistant coach Rob Penders has been temporarily leading FC Utrecht. However, the team suffered another loss under his guidance in their fourth match against Feyenoord (1-5). This marks the first time in history that FC Utrecht has lost their opening four games of an Eredivisie season.

Now, the club is putting their faith in Ron Jans to turn things around and lead them to a more successful season. With his experience and offensive approach to the game, FC Utrecht hopes to climb up the table and compete for a spot in European football.

