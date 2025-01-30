This article was last updated on January 30, 2025

Canada: Oye! Times readers Get FREE $30 to spend on Amazon, Walmart…

USA: Oye! Times readers Get FREE $30 to spend on Amazon, Walmart…

Facebook arranges with Trump for suspending accounts, ‘pays 25 million’

Parent company Meta arranges in a lawsuit that Donald Trump had filed against Facebook about suspending his account after the Capitolisting. American media report that the company pays 25 million to Trump, but that has not yet been officially announced.

In the days after the storming of January 6, 2021, all major social media channels Trump because he had hardly done anything to prevent the violence or even encouraged his supporters with messages. In addition to Facebook, he was also banned from Twitter and YouTube, for example.

According to the president, the exile was a violation of his freedom of expression. The companies threw against that he had violated their conditions with his messages.

Returned

X was the first major medium in November 2022 again, under the new owner Elon Musk. He asked his followers to vote on whether the Republican should be admitted again. Because a small majority in the non-representative poll was ahead, he had the then former president return.

A few months later too Facebook and YouTube their limitations. At the time, YouTube gave the reason that American voters should get the chance to stay informed of his videos, because Trump had once again applied for the presidency.

Although Trump was an avid twitterer for years, his presence on the platforms has remained modest since then. He had since set up his own platform, Truth Social that quickly became the most important outlet for his opinions and announcements.

Voucher

Since Trump in November, re -elected as president, various tech companies actively sought cooperation with him. As a resounding supporter, Musk was the most pronounced, but also Amazon boss Bezos and Facebook founder Zuckerberg visited Trumps inauguration for consultation.

In that conversation with Zuckerberg, Trump also brought up his lawsuit against Facebook. It was then decided to strive for a settlement instead of continuing the process. Facebook further met the prospective president through the collaboration with FactCheckers to cancel and inclusiveness programs to end.

Just before his farewell, President Biden still warned For the influence of a limited group of social media oligarchs on politics. Zuckerberg was together with other tech magnates last week Honorary guest at the inauguration from Trump.

PA Zuckerberg with Musk and Bezos at the inauguration

American sources report that the 25 million will mainly be a donation to the Presidential Library of Trump, around 23 million dollars. The rest is a reimbursement for the lawyers.

The amount for Facebook is not much money: based on last year’s figures, the company would have earned this back in two hours.

In the past, Trump has regularly filed processes in conflicts with media and opponents. Just before he took office as president, the channel ABC, for example, arranged for 15 million because presenter George Stephanopoulos had wrongly said that a jury had accused Trump of rape. According to the jury, it was about an assault.

Currently, two other lawsuits are running against American media. For example, Trump believes that he was disadvantaged by CBS by the way an interview with his rival Kamala Harris was mounted. He therefore demands $ 10 billion. He also sued a newspaper in the state of Iowa because of an unfavorable poll just before the elections.

Both media deny having done something wrong. Critics call the charges vengeful and say that Trump abuses lawsuits to nip criticism: even if Trump does not win the lawsuits, media spend a lot of time and money on their defense.

Share with friends

You can publish this article on your website as long as you provide a link back to this page.