This article was last updated on February 12, 2025

Musk offers nearly 100 billion dollars for OpenAi, take over it immediately rejected

A group of investors led by Elon Musk has offered nearly $ 100 billion to take over the non-profit organization behind OpenAi. OpenAi is the company behind text generator Chatgpt.

According to the lawyer of Musk, Marc Toberoff, the bid of 97.4 billion dollars was submitted to the OpenAI board of directors. CEO Sam Altman responded On social media short but powerful: “No, thanks.” In addition, Altman immediately did a ‘counter offer’: he wanted to buy Twitter for $ 9.74 billion. Musk bought Twitter – nowadays x – three years ago for $ 44 billion.

OpenAi founders opposite each other

Musk and Altman founded OpenAi together in 2015 as a non-profit organization, but Musk left OpenAi in 2018. Nowadays the men face each other in a lawsuit about the course of the organization.

Altman wants to transform OpenAi into a profitable company that further develops artificial intelligence. This requires a lot of money; Money that investors want to earn back. Musk states that with that reform contractually recorded agreements from the initial period of OpenAi are violated. He wants OpenAi to remain a non-profit research lab.

Openai reform

After Musks departure, OpenAi entered into a partnership with Microsoft, which stopped billions of dollars in the AI ​​company. Microsoft is still the largest investor in the company, but other parties have also invested billions in the organization.

The investments run through a branch of OpenAi that does have a profit motive. Altman wants to make that branch the most important part of OpenAi. Now non -profit is still the most important part of OpenAI – which also determines the policy.

In order for the reform to continue, OpenAI director Altman must agree with the administration of the non-profit branch about a split. According to The Wall Street Journal Set Musk with his offer of almost 100 billion a lower limit: this is the price that OpenAi should pay at least to separate itself from non-profit.

According to News site Axios Is the bid a way of musk to bother Altman’s plans. It would mean that Altman must match the bid of nearly $ 100 billion to continue independently and with a profit motive.

The alternative is that Musk gets the non-profit branch of OpenAi in possession, and therefore still control over the course of the OpenAi.

