This article was last updated on April 8, 2025

Tiktok is given more time to get a sale to the American party

The Chinese video app Tiktok is given more time to find an American owner. The app is given 75 days for that. This decision by US President Trump comes a day before the deadline on which the app actually had to be sold.

Tiktok was banned by law in the United States on January 19, a day before Donald Trump became the new president. According to the Americans, Tiktok is a danger to national security because the app is from China. Tiktok is owned by the Chinese company Bytedance, which says it is not for sale.

On the first day of his new term as president, Trump instructed the ban not to maintain the first 75 days. Tiktok therefore remained available for the 170 million American users. Millions of people also use the app in the Netherlands.

Mrbeast, Amazon

Trump wants Tiktok in American hands. He says there are several interested parties. In addition, the founder of the Reddit website would be, as well as the popular YouTuber MRbeast and Tech company Amazon. Companies such as Microsoft and the investment company Blackstone would also be interested.

On his own media platform Truth Social, Trump announced that his government is working hard on a deal “to save Tiktok”. He added that he looks forward to working with the app and China on the deal.

European fine

In the meantime, Tiktok is also a privacy fine from Europe, reported news agency Bloomberg Earlier this week. Bytedance could get a fine of more than 500 million euros from the European privacy supervisor.

Bytedance is said to have violated the European Privacy Act because data from Europeans were sent to China. Once in China, employees of the company could go to that data.

According to Bloomberg, the amount of the fine is not yet completely fixed, but if the amount of more than half a billion euros is correct, it is after Facebook (1.2 billion euros) and Amazon (746 million euros) the highest European privacy fine ever.

