China hits back with import duties of 84 percent on American products

China increases import duties on products from the United States from 34 to 84 percent. This responds the country to the extra import duties that the US President recently imposed on China, of a total of 104 percent. The extra import tax on American goods applies from tomorrow.

Furthermore, the Chinese Ministry of Trade has added six American companies to the so-called unreliable entity list and put twelve companies on the export control list.

China will also submit two new complaints to the World Trade Organization. According to China, the United States violated the agreements about free trade that were made there.

Earlier today, the Chinese trade ministerie underlined that the country does not want a trade war with the US, but that it will have to compete with the US like Trump will continue to increase the trade pressure.

The ministry’s statement was accompanied by a document about the commercial relations between the US and China, which was published by the State Council’s information office. That body maintains contact with the media on behalf of the government.

‘Economic intimidation’

“The United States uses taxes as an instrument to exert maximum pressure for selfish gain – this is classical unilateralism, protectionism and economic intimidation,” said a spokesperson for the ministry.

In response to the earlier charges that Trump imposed on China (a total of 54 percent), Beijing came up with Own import duties On products from the United States that will start in two days. The percentage of this (34 percent) is the same as the levy that Trump had announced on 2 April. Trump then came up with a levy of another 50 percent.

The effect of those taxes over and over was noticeable last night at the Asian scholarships. The Japanese degree meter Nikkei closed at a loss of almost 4 percent. The Hong Kong stock exchange also dived deep into the red, but eventually closed a win of about half percent.

