This article was last updated on April 9, 2025

Large reorganization at Tata Steel, 1600 full -time jobs disappear

Tata Steel in IJmuiden is working on a large reorganization in which 1600 full -time jobs disappear. That amounts to 1 in 5 jobs.

Tata says it needs a new organizational structure with a smaller and more centrally controlled organization. That asks, says in one press release, for more power, less bureaucracy and fewer management layers. The job loss will therefore mainly affect management and other support services at the IJmuiden location.

Trade union FNV says that the job loss is the result of poor policy at Tata. The union opposes the reorganization and does not exclude actions.

Tough weather

It has been known for some time that Tata Steel is not doing well. In the last financial report, the company reported a loss of 556 million euros. Steel companies in Europe are having a hard time because of the high energy prices.

In addition, import restrictions came from the United States. Extra taxes must be paid for the import of steel from Europe.

Green steel

According to chairman of the board Hans van den Berg, the reorganization is a necessary step towards a sustainable and future -proof steel company.

Tata has a so-called ‘green steel plan’. In 2030, about half of the production must be more sustainable by making steel using hydrogen. This requires help from the government. Negotiations are currently being made on that help.

A condition for government support is that Tata reduces the nuisance for the immediate environment.

Crisis CAO

Last week Tata Steel closed a crisis collective agreement for a year in which no structural wage increase was agreed, only a one-off benefit.

At the end of 2023, Tata Steel also announced a reorganization in which 800 jobs would disappear. That plan ultimately did not take place after staff resistance.

British Steel

That the steel industry is struggling is also evident from the possible nationalization of British Steel in England. That reported the BBC Last night.

According to British Steel, keeping open two blast furnaces can no longer be kept financially. In addition, President Trump plays a tax of 25 percent for American imports of steel.

The Chinese owner of British Steel Jingye says he has invested 1.4 billion euros to keep the company running. According to Jingye, the losses now amount to around 813,000 euros a day.

